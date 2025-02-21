AEW News & Rumor Roundup - Major WWE name 'never coming back'; Tony Khan "clueless"; Toni Storm mistake

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today, we're going to be taking a look at stories involving Tony Khan, Toni Storm, and more.

A WWE veteran has given his insight on fans' speculation regarding Shane McMahon possibly joining All Elite Wrestling. A WCW Legend has blasted Tony Khan for his decision in Toni Storm vs. Mariah May at Grand Slam: Australia. So, without further ado, let's dive into all of these stories:

#3. WWE veteran drops Shane McMahon bombshell after Tony Khan fiasco

Rumors and speculation have been rife about Shane McMahon possibly coming over to join All Elite Wrestling ever since the pictures of his meeting with Tony Khan went viral. However, it recently came to light that McMahon and Khan couldn't reach an agreement on terms

Former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman has given his take on the situation. During a recent appearence on the Behind the Turnbuckle podcast, Coachman stated that it would be cool to see him appear in AEW, but if Shane had asked to run the whole show with Tony Khan, then he wouldn't be appearing in a wrestling company any time soon:

"The fact that Shane was at the Superbowl with his dad, it's like he can't figure out what he wants to do. But if that is the case, A - I would've thought that the struggles they were in and all this kind of stuff that bringing in Shane would've been cool, but it also spoke to me of why Vince never let Shane run anymore than what he did when they were in the WWE. But if Shane is asking for that, he'll never come back in any capacity in any wrestling company."

It was reported that Shane McMahon had asked for equity in Tony Khan's company and was ghosted by Tony Khan following the demands.

#2. WCW veteran criticized Tony Khan's appearance at Grand Slam Australia; called AEW boss "clueless"

Tony Khan has now become a controversial figure in professional wrestling. Even though many admire his personality and dedication to AEW, some have grown weary of his questionable creative decisions.

The AEW President made an appearance at Grand Slam Australia, but it wasn't received well. WCW legend Konnan indicated that the Australian crowd's overall reaction to Khan was negative, and it was clear they didn't like him. Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran would state that the audience had probably read about Tony Khan enough to know he's clueless.

Tony Khan comes out, he gets booed, it's not the first time we've seen it. It's incredible that he talks about the sickos and all these people that ... followers and all that ... they don't like him, they might like the product but they don't like him. I think they have read enough to know that the guy is pretty clueless."

#1. Veteran blasts Tony Khan for making huge mistake with Toni Storm vs Mariah May at Grand Slam

Toni Storm and Mariah May put on one of the most anticipated encounters of the year at AEW Grand Slam Australia. The two rivals looked to finally put the other to rest and end their long-running storyline once and for all.

The match was highly entertaining, and the fans loved all the spots being put on display by both the stars. Toni Storm would win the title with an impromptu roll-up pin to defeat Mariah May and become a four-time AEW Women's World Champion.

In a recent edition of Keepin' It, 100 Konnan highly criticized the decision from Tony Khan to protect Mariah May. He stated that the AEW boss should've given "Timeless" Toni Storm a more decisive win in front of her home crowd in Australia.

It will be interesting to see how Khan books Storms' fourth World Title run moving forward.

