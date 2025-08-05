AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Mercedes Mone Takes a Shot After Brock Lesnar's WWE return; Serious Update Amid Jon Moxley Lawsuit, Star Asked for Release

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News &amp; Rumor Roundup. Today, we will cover stories involving top stars of the pro wrestling industry, including Brock Lesnar, Mercedes Mone, and Jon Moxley, among others.The CEO took a subtle dig following Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam return. Meanwhile, a major update regarding Jon Moxley has surfaced. A top AEW star previously asked for their release from the promotion. This and more as we go through all the headline-making stories coming out of All Elite Wrestling. #4. Mike Santana asked for AEW release multiple times before leavingMike Santana recently opened up about his departure from All Elite Wrestling. In a recent interview, the 34-year-old confirmed that he had asked for his release from AEW many times before it was granted in early 2024.On Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Santana said the following about his exit:&quot;Yeah, more than once. It was always, 'We'll figure it out...' I made it very clear when I came back that I wasn't going to come back into a situation that I was in before, and that got me to where I was. As an addict, I put my sobriety first before anything, so I'm not gonna go into a situation that is going to compromise that. So I was like, Listen, I gotta do what I gotta do for me.&quot; (H/T: chrisvanvliet.com)During his time in the Jacksonville-based promotion, Santana was a prominent member of the Inner Circle and part of a successful tag team with Ortiz. Since leaving the promotion, Santana has joined TNA Wrestling and is thriving as a singles wrestler.#3. Shawn Dean reacts to Mercedes Mone's cryptic post after Brock Lesnar's returnBrock Lesnar's return to WWE after the main event of SummerSlam 2025 Night Two broke the internet. The Beast Incarnate made a surprise appearance and delivered an F5 to John Cena after the show's main event. Shortly after, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone posted a cryptic message on X, featuring a photo of a visibly angry &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page.Mone’s post caught the attention of Shawn Dean, who responded by posting an image of an equally furious-looking Cash Wheeler.#2. Queen Aminata confirms signing a three-year contract with AEWQueen Aminata has officially confirmed that she has signed a three-year deal with All Elite Wrestling. Aminata began appearing on AEW programming in 2021 and made her TV debut the following year. Over time, she has gained a dedicated fan base due to her performances and has become a regular competitor in the women’s division.Aminata revealed in her vlog that she was about halfway through her contract around the time of All In: Texas, where she competed in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet Match.“It’s crazy to think that when I was on the indies, all I wanted was to be a signed talent. Now that I’ve signed a three-year contract with AEW, literally a year in a half into my contract, I am part of AEW All In,&quot; Aminata said. [H/T: Fightful] You can check out her full comments in the video below.#1. AEW and Jon Moxley reportedly issued a court warning amid lawsuitA major legal development has emerged involving Jon Moxley and AEW President Tony Khan. For those unaware, a staff member, Christopher Dispensa, had filed a lawsuit in June 2025, claiming he was injured after being shoved by Moxley during a backstage altercation in 2023. The lawsuit is currently being heard in federal court.During proceedings, the Jacksonville-based promotion was asked to clarify information about its parent company. The promotion was named Beatnik Investments LLC, but redacted the identities of the actual investors in its submitted affidavit. As per Brandon Thurston, the promotion has so far refused to provide an unredacted version of this information.As a result, the federal court has reportedly issued a warning that the case may be transferred to Michigan state court if the required disclosures are not made.