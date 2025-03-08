AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Popular star to be released after 5-year run, Ex-TNT Champion told to return to WWE, Will Ospreay on CM Punk

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we will be taking a look at news stories involving CM Punk, Rey Fenix, and more.

After Rey Fenix, two more AEW releases are set to occur. On the other hand, a wrestling legend has urged a former TNT Champion to return to WWE immediately. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. AEW is set to release two more stars following Rey Fenix

In the last few weeks, we've seen Rey Fenix, Malakai Black, Miro, and Ricky Saints be released from All Elite Wrestling. Now, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, two other stars are set to be released as well.

Tony Khan is reportedly planning on letting the contracts of Nick Comoroto and Abadon expire. Both of these stars debuted for the company back in 2020, with Comoroto becoming a staple on ROH, while Abadon's last match was against Rachael Ellering at HonorClub #104.

#4. Rikishi urges former TNT Champion to return to WWE

Miro's first few months in AEW saw him booked as a monster as he conquered his way to the TNT Championship. However, his appearances would start to become less frequent until he stopped showing up on programming altogether.

It was recently reported that Miro had been released from his contract with All Elite Wrestling, making him a free agent. He has since started taking bookings to compete on the independent wrestling circuit. Rikishi recently spoke on his Off The Top podcast and urged the former TNT Champion to immediately return to WWE, stating that a good work environment has benefits as well.

“Go back home. He’s experienced the vibes in AEW, he got his money. I’m sure it was probably the easiest money he’s ever made [laughs], the scheduling is not like WWE’s. But sometimes, it’s not about money. It’s about an atmosphere. You want to work in an atmosphere where you feel like, ‘I can’t wait to go to work,’" said Rikishi. [H/T Fightful]

#3. Will Ospreay reveals how he missed out on a match with CM Punk

Will Ospreay is never one to hold back from speaking candidly in interactions. He recently opened up about his interactions with CM Punk and how he missed out on a match with him.

The Aerial Assassin would make several appearances in Tony Khan's company while CM Punk was around, but the two would never meet in the ring. Following Punk's firing from the company, the chance of a match drastically went down between the two stars.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Ospreay revealed how he narrowly missed out on a match with The Second City Saint in All Elite Wrestling.

"Yeah, just narrowly missed it. But it is what it is, no issues with him on my side of things, I hope he’s doing well. [That could have been a magic match]. It could have been, but things happen and like things transpire."

Ospreay joked around in the same conversation that Punk promised to find him a decent steakhouse in Chicago and failed.

#2. Toni Storm attacked at Hollywood movie premiere

Toni Storm has been embroiled in a heated feud against Mariah May since last year and produced one of the best storylines in AEW. She recently attended the premiere of the movie Queen of The Ring and was ambushed by her rival.

The AEW Women's World Champion attended the premiere alongside other All Elite stars such as Renee Paquette and Harley Cameron. She played the role of Clara Mortenson in the biographical drama. However, her moment on the red carpet would be ruined after she was ambushed by her Revolution 2025 opponent.

#1. Christopher Daniels shares pic with fellow AEW stars from Queen of The Ring premiere

Many stars attended the Queen of The Ring premiere which depicts the life of Mildred Burke. Christopher Daniels would also show up to attend the event alongside his daughter.

The recently retired AEW star shared his experience attending the event with his daughter and bumping into other stars from the company. Daniels shared pictures of him and his daughter with Harley Cameron and Mercedes Mone.

AEW Revolution will air from Los Angeles live this weekend. It remains to be seen how things turn out at the pay-per-view.

