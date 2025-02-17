AEW News & Rumor Roundup - Ricochet not interested in facing former WWE star; Major return soon; Concerning Buddy Matthews update?

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News & Rumor Roundup. Today we will take a look at a concerning update regarding Buddy Matthews’ after his match against Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia and the reason behind Orange Cassidy's absence from the company's programs.

Additionally, we will learn how Grand Slam Australia was a huge success despite criticism and controversies. So without ado, let's begin.

#4. Ricochet does not want to face Swerve Strickland again

Ricochet made his All Elite Wrestling debut last year and has managed to become immensely popular in a very short time. He is currently in a rivalry with former WWE star Swerve Strickland. They locked horns a few weeks ago on Dynamite and this match was won by the Human Highlight Reel after he blindsided his opponent.

This feud is far from over. However, it seems like the former WWE Intercontinental Champion does not want to face the New Flavor anymore. When a fan on Twitter created a fantasy match card for Revolution 2025, where he booked Ricochet vs. Strickland, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion responded by stating that he has already beaten the former AEW World Champion and has moved on to bigger and better things.

#3. Buddy Matthew might have injured himself at AEW Grand Slam Australia

Buddy Matthew vs. Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship at Grand Slam Australia was one of the best matches of the show. Unfortunately, even after a valiant effort, the Hound of Hell member failed to win this bout and become the new champion.

Interestingly, a fan posted a clip on X where the Australian native was seen limping after this match. This has fueled speculation that he has suffered an injury. All Elite Wrestling has not confirmed if these rumors are true or not. However, hopefully, we will get an update on the severity of the situation soon.

#2. Even after controversies, Grand Slam Australia was reportedly a massive success

Grand Slam Australia received a lot of negative publicity and criticism before the show, and even after the show. However, according to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, it was a huge success. The TV special was the third largest gate in the company's history as reports suggest that it was on $1.3 million on Thursday:

"The show was a success. It wasn't the success that they had hoped for it to be, obviously. But it's still a success," said Dave Meltzer.

Additionally, Meltzer speculated that there were between 13,000 to 14,000 fans in attendance.

#1. The reason for Orange Cassidy's AEW absence revealed

Orange Cassidy's last match for All Elite Wrestling was against Hangman Adam Page on Dynamite on Fight For The Fallen 2025. He has not been seen on any of the company's programs since then. Fortunately, during a recent Fightful Select's Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp revealed that the Freshly Squeezed star was simply taking some time off:

“Yeah, he was just taking a little time off from what I understood, and now he’s booked in the International Title Series. He is going to be facing Roderick Strong this week.” said Sapp.

AEW has announced that Cassidy will lock horns with Roderick Strong this week on Dynamite in the Revolution International Title Series.

