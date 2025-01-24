AEW News & Rumor Roundup: Sting's heartbreaking announcement, major Royal Rumble surprise? WWE's backstage stance on Britt Baker

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving the WWE Royal Rumble, Britt Baker, and more.

Following his in-ring retirement, Christopher Daniels shared a wholesome moment from his family on social media. Meanwhile, Sting dropped a huge bombshell on his fans for the year 2025. So, without further ado, let's dive into these stories.

#5. Sting confirms 2025 is his last year appearing in full-gear

Sting's black-and-white scorpion look, inspired by The Crow, will go down as one of the most iconic looks in professional wrestling history. Many fans have gravitated to The Icon's presentation and have adorned themselves in black and white paint to pay tribute to him.

Sting recently retired from the ring once and for all last year, following a final match at AEW Revolution, putting an end to an illustrious 39-year career. However, he still made appearances in full gear and his iconic makeup at shows and events, but that seems to be coming to an end.

The Icon announced on X (fka Twitter) that 2025 will be the final year he will appear in full gear.

#4. Update on Malakai Black's AEW exit status ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

There's been a lot of discussion from all fronts on Malakai Black's reported departure from AEW and his possible return to WWE. His House of Black members seem to have moved on as a vignette aired on Dynamite, seeming like a rebranding for the faction, further pushing the narrative that Malakai Black has left.

A new report from PWInsider claimed that the former NXT Champion is completely done with AEW and that no discussions are being held for a final appearance. The report also stated that the Striking Man from Amsterdam will most likely not appear at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event but could make his comeback in WWE in February or March.

#3. WWE's position on potentially signing Britt Baker revealed following AEW controversy

Controversy has seemed to follow Britt Baker for the past week, with reports emerging that her time at AEW is done and that Tony Khan is fed up with her. Now, new reports have emerged about her future career.

Joey Votes and TC discussed on WrestleVotes radio about Baker's future now that she's been reportedly cast aside by Tony Khan. Joey Votes revealed that conflicting reports were emerging on how bad an alleged backstage incident involving Baker was, with some sources saying it was made to look worse than it was.

Speaking about her landing in WWE, it was reported that there would certainly be interest in signing the former AEW Women's World Champion if she was available. However, it would take some time for her to arrive in WWE since she has time left on her contract until it ends.

#2. Will Ospreay speaks out after pulling off a risky spot at AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay is known to be a risk-taker in and out of the ring and pulling off the craziest spots for fans' entertainment. The Aerial Assassin did another risky spot after appearing at AEW Dynamite.

Both Will Ospreay and Kenny Omega came face to face this Wednesday but ultimately got jumped by the Don Callis Family. They then joined forces to take care of their rivals as they took the fight to them in the crowd.

Ospreay hit dual moonsaults on the scaffold around the ring along with Omega and then climbed to the balcony to pull off another one to shock the fans. He then posted a clip of the insane move, confirming it was the highest thing he jumped off.

#1. Christopher Daniels shares wholesome gesture from his family following in-ring retirement

Christopher Daniels hung up his boots and ended his in-ring wrestling career once and for all after taking on "Hangman" Adam Page on Collision. The Fallen Angel competed in a brutal Texas Death match and ultimately lost against The Cowboy.

He then came out on Dynamite to confirm that he was retiring since the doctors told him never to wrestle again following the match. The former ROH World Champion has now shared a wholesome gesture that he received from his family after reaching home from the airport.

