AEW News & Rumor Roundup: The Miz warned about switching sides, Tony Khan's official response to CM Punk-related lawsuit, Apology issued

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor Roundup. Today we're going to take a look at news stories involving The Miz, Tony Khan, CM Punk, and more.

Tony Khan has finally responded to a CM Punk-related lawsuit. A popular AEW star warned The Miz that he would embarrass him if he joined the promotion. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Ricochet claims he will embarrass The Miz if he joins AEW

The Miz has had one of the most accomplished careers within WWE after being a mainstay on the roster for over 15 years. He's also had to overcome many challenges during the early days of his career to become one of the best talents in the company.

Even though The Miz seems to be loyal to none other than the Stamford-based promotion, a fan posed a question on social media, asking if anyone would like to see him join AEW. Ricochet would respond quickly to the fan, stating that he would embarrass The Miz on the mic if he showed up in his promotion.

#4. Tony Khan finally responds to CM Punk-related lawsuit

Ryan Nemeth had publicly filed a lawsuit against AEW, Tony Khan, and CM Punk. The lawsuit alleged the promotion had an unsafe work environment, breach of contract, and being blacklisted from the wrestling business.

After a brief period of silence, Tony Khan and his company responded to the lawsuit and filed a petition on March 15, 2025. The petition states that Ryan's claims can be solved through private arbitration rather than in public court. It would also reveal that Ryan Nemeth had signed three contracts with All Elite Wrestling, on March 1, 2021, January 17, 2022, and March 1, 2023.

All of these contracts contain an identical arbitration clause to resolve issues in Duval County, Florida, under JAMS, Inc. arbitration rules.

"[a]ll disputes between [Nemeth] and AEW, including, without limitation, any dispute relating to any matter arising under this Agreement or any dispute concerning the performance, application or interpretation of any provision of this Agreement, shall be resolved for final, binding, and conclusive arbitration conducted before a single arbitrator in Duval County, Florida and administered by JAMS, Inc. pursuant to its Comprehensive Arbitration Rules and Procedures."

#3. 34-year-old star issues apology after an embarrassing moment at AEW Revolution 2025

Damaris Lewis, who plays the role of Babs Wingo in the newly released movie Queen of The Ring, appeared at Revolution 2025. During the show, Damaris was interviewed by Tony Schiavone, where she would comment on the predetermined results of professional wrestling matches.

This remark on a major professional wrestling show would get her a lot of backlash online. Fans criticized her for undermining the physical toll on professional wrestling athletes and the storytelling involved in making these matches.

Lewis apologized for the incident on Busted Open Radio and admitted that her words were different from what she had previously intended to say in the interview.

“First and foremost, I completely, completely take accountability for how it came out. That was not how it was intended, so I’m sorry—it came out way wrong,” she said.

#2. Tony Khan was reportedly interested in bringing former WWE personality to AEW

Mauro Ranallo is one of the most revered commentators in the professional wrestling business. His infectious energy and voice shined bright in his time in WWE, having worked on SmackDown and NXT from 2015 to 2022.

Mauro was backstage at Revolution 2025 last weekend after being spotted in pictures with Renee Paquette and Will Ospreay. However, no details were provided for the reason of his visit backstage at the show.

Dave Meltzer has recently revealed on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that at one point a few years back, discussions were held to bring him in. Unfortunately, those plans never came to fruition.

#1. Mercedes Mone set to face former WWE star for the first time outside AEW

Mercedes Mone is currently at the top of the mountain as a triple champion. She now is scheduled for her very first bout against none other than Indi Hartwell.

Hartwell was one of the most beloved stars on NXT but was released after a short period on the main roster. The Australian star has now started competing once again and is set to face off against Mercedes Mone outside AEW.

HOG Wrestling has announced that The CEO will take on Indi Hartwell in her debut at the City of Dreamz event on March 15. Both stars have previously trained together and will now put their in-ring chemistry to the test.

