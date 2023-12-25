AEW News & Rumor Roundup: The Young Bucks' member confirms departure, 'Next' Randy Orton revealed, Brock Lesnar 2.0 returning?

Welcome to the latest edition of the AEW News and Rumor Roundup.

We'll begin today's column with an unfortunate departure of The Young Bucks' family member. On top of that, Ric Flair has called current AEW wrestler the "Next Randy Orton."

Last but not least, fans will be thrilled to know that 'Brock Lesnar 2.0' could be on his way back to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Now, without further ado, let's dive into the top three stories of the week.

#1 Matt Jackson's wife finishing up with AEW

Like Matt Jackson, his wife, Dana Massie, was instrumental in helping launch All Elite Wrestling. While she may not be a recognizable name in the eyes of AEW's faithful, Massie made significant contributions behind the scenes as Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer.

Recent reports have suggested that Dana Massie is finishing up with AEW, though the exact details of her exit are unknown. Amid the ongoing chatter, Matt Jackson took to his official Instagram handle earlier today to confirm the impending departure of his wife.

One-half of The Young Bucks put out an appreciation post for Dana Massie:

"End of an era. You were in the first conversations when this was all only an idea. One of the main builders of our empire. Always positive in at times was a thankless job. Glad you got to do it all and leave on your terms, by your own choice. It's been fun working with you. See you at dinner," wrote Jackson.

Interestingly, she isn't the only one leaving All Elite Wrestling, as Vice President of Live Events Rafael Morffi is also parting ways with the company.

#2 Ric Flair calls a top AEW star the 'Next Randy Orton'

In an interview with Wrestling Classic, WWE legend Ric Flair praised AEW World Champion MJF and hailed him as the next 'Randy Orton.'

"Well, number one, I think he’s [MJF] actually — he comes across as confident in real life as he comes across with his confidence in the ring, and he’s got a good interview, he’s got a great look, he worked hard. I think he’s got the confidence in real life that he portrays on TV, and I think the future is unlimited for him, and he’s really good. He could be the next Randy Orton. That’s about as high a praise as I can give him."

The Salt of the Earth is currently entangled in a feud with Samoa Joe and The Devil. Days before their title clash at Worlds End, Joe and Friedman will join forces to face The Devil's henchmen for the ROH World Tag Team Title on Wednesday.

#3 Parker Boudreaux returning to TV soon - Reports

Parker Boudreaux, who has often drawn comparisons to Brock Lesnar, is nearing AEW return.

The six ft four in star last wrestled on the March 3 episode of Rampage tapings, where he and Swerve Strickland lost to Keith Lee and Dustin Rhodes. Since then, he has been nursing an undisclosed injury.

However, the latest report on his status has come to the fore. According to RingsideNews, Boudreaux is 'very close' to his comeback and has even started training. With Worlds End right around the corner, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will bring back Parker Boudreaux.

