AEW president Tony Khan has the perfect replacement for Rusev 

Tony Khan has signed a few massive names this year. New AEW wrestlers such as “Speedball” Mike Bailey, Megan Bayne, Mina Shirakawa, Kevin Knight, and Josh Alexander have immense potential. However, the company has lost popular stars like Penta, Rey Fénix, Aleister Black, and Rusev.

The former Miro was in All Elite Wrestling from 2020 to 2025. His time in the company started well as he was pushed as a ferocious heel. The Redeemer gimmick was a fan favourite, and he had a decent AEW TNT Championship reign. Even though his going back to WWE must have bothered Khan, a new opportunity has just opened up. There is a perfect replacement for Rusev in AEW: Braun Strowman.

Why AEW must sign Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is no ordinary wrestler. Even though he is built like a tank, he is fast and agile. He has a strong presence in any company's locker room and is a very skilled in-ring competitor. Tony Khan needs to avoid signing former WWE stars. However, Strowman could add value to the promotion.

Braun Strowman is known for being a safe worker and has decent promo skills. He is also a seasoned veteran and know the ins and outs of the business well. One look at his resume proves that World Wrestling Entertainment management had immense trust in him because he is a former WWE Universal Champion, a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and a former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion.

Braun Strowman might be an upgrade over the former Miro

Rusev is undoubtedly a great wrestler, but Braun Strowman will probably be a better fit in All Elite Wrestling. According to multiple sources, the Monster Among Men is a team player and does not mind putting fellow names over. A mentality like this is important for the future of the business.

Tony Khan could book the former Universal Champion as an unstoppable force for several months. He could be kept undefeated, and his first loss in the company could take place in a major pay-per-view against a young star. This will do nothing but elevate the young talent to another level.

Apart from Strowman, WWE axed many other names

Apart from Braun Strowman, WWE has released Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Gigi Dolin, Eddy Thorpe, Javier Bernal, Oro Mensah, Wolfgang, Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, Cora Jade, and Riley Osborne.

While it is not known what the future holds for the above wrestlers, there are speculations that AEW is interested in hiring Strowman, Jade, and Kai.

