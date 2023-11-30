AEW to punish Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) for breaking a major rule on Dynamite? Checking the possibility

Earlier tonight, Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) confronted Christian Cage ahead of their match for the TNT Championship next week. At one point, Copeland dropped the f-bomb for his final words for Cage. Could Christian use this to have AEW punish Copeland?

Swear words have been used in wrestling promotions, but due to these being aired on live networks, some have set rules for them, or at least plans for them to be bleeped. Warner Bros. Discovery warned AEW last year to tone down explicit language.

Adam Copeland dropped the f-word earlier, quoting Christian Cage's words following their conversation after the former debuted in the promotion. This may not go unwarranted, as this was also not bleeped in time. Cage could use this to his advantage as a way for him to escape Copeland.

Knowing that using the f-word was prohibited, the TNT Champion could plead a case to Tony Khan for Copeland to receive punishment after breaking a rule. He could request that the penalty be in the form of a fine or the cancellation of their match next week.

Seeing how much Cage wants to avoid the match, he may use any tactic to his advantage.

How did the highly-awaited Adam Copeland (FKA Edge) vs Christian Cage match come to be?

Next week, December 6, in Montreal, Canada, the highly-awaited singles match between Edge and Christian will take place. Their last match took place on RAW in 2010, but now both stars will compete for one of the top titles in AEW.

Last week on Collision, Adam Copeland went after The Patriarch's Killswitch (Luchasaurus). After sending Nick Wayne to the hospital, he wanted to get rid of the one person in his way. He was successful and even made sure of this with two Con-Chair-Tos.

Moments later, he directly challenged Christian Cage for the TNT Championship. With no one by his side anymore, Cage cannot rely on himself for the match.

After almost two months of confrontations, there will be nothing separating the two now, and fans will finally see the Edge and Christian match they have been waiting for, as the two former best friends will now leave it in the ring.

