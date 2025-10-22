AEW to quietly replace Andrade by signing 39-year-old star amid his WWE legal battles? Looking at the possibility

A major talent could replace AEW star Andrade while he tries to conquer legal actions. He has been absent since his AEW return, as WWE has thrown a legal curveball at him. He has breached the non-compete clause and will have to remain absent until the specified period ends. AEW could replace El Idolo while the issue resolves.Mustafa Ali, one of the most dynamic pro wrestlers, will become a free agent in just a couple of months. After leaving WWE, TNA has been his home. However, a recent report from Fightful claimed that he might not renew his current contract, which ends in December 2025. The report also claimed that he was open to exploring other options.Shockingly, if Andrade doesn't win this legal battle, AEW could lose him for an entire year. Mustafa Ali could replace him until he returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The 39-year-old star has a ton of experience and could fit right into the roster.Tony Khan talks about Andrade during the recent controversyEl Idolo's career has been on hold since the global sports entertainment juggernaut's legal action. However, it seems like Tony Khan is standing firm beside him.During the WrestleDream media call, the AEW President expressed that he has a lot of respect for Andrade and is looking forward to what happens next.&quot;I have a ton of respect for him, and I'm saying as much as I can say about it, but I appreciate you asking. And I am excited to see what's next for Andre. And, again, this is somebody that I think is just an incredible wrestler. I really enjoyed working with him in the past, and I'm excited to see what's next for him,&quot; Khan said.It will be interesting to see if AEW hires Mustafa Ali in 2026.