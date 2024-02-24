AEW Rampage Results: Major signing announced, CM Punk referenced, former WWE champion returns

The latest edition of AEW Rampage is in the history books, and it was a loaded show from start to finish.

The night opened with a three-way trios match where Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, & Bryan Keith and, Private Party & Matt Sydal and Top Flight & Action Andretti locked horns. After a fast-paced encounter, Penta, Komander, and Keith picked up the victory with a Fear Factor on Sydal.

A backstage segment was next involving Renee Paquette, Saraya, and Harley Cameron. The Anti-Diva was asked about Ruby Soho and Cool Hang Ang's romance, but she was not interested in talking about it. After Cameron cooled her down, Saraya announced that her brother Zodiac Zak Knight is now signed to AEW.

Moving ahead, The Young Bucks squashed Cappuccino Jones and Jonny Lyons in quick time with their newly-named Tony Khan Driver finisher. They then sarcastically apologized to Tony Schiavone for shoving him down a few weeks ago and gave him a $25 Amazon gift card (an apparent CM Punk reference here!)

The Bucks then put Sting and Darby Allin on notice ahead of their match at Revolution. In the next segment, Schiavone interviewed Sammy Guevara, who brought up his win over Jeff Hardy. Guevara called out Powerhouse Hobbs, but Don Callis appeared and had a verbal back-and-forth with The Spanish God.

Hobbs ambushed him, and a brawl ensued. Sammy Guevara hit some chair shots, but Powerhouse Hobbs eventually recovered and hit multiple spinebusters and the world's most dangerous slam for the exclamation point.

Julia Hart and Skye Blue cut a promo, and they threatened to put Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, and Stokely Hathaway in their graves. In the next match of the night, Mariah May defeated Anna Jay via pinfall after hitting a sitout Death Valley Driver.

Ruby Soho and Cool Hand Ang were in a backstage segment with Paquette. They looked happy after their date before Soho seemed disgusted by Saraya looking to hook her up with Zodiac. Soho then called Saraya sad and unhappy before hinting at some type of confrontation next week.

Finally, we reached the main event of the night, where Roderick Strong faced the returning Jake Hager. At one point, Orange Cassidy came out and handed Hager his purple hat. It charged up Hager, but towards the end, shenanigans from the Undisputed Kingdom led to Strong getting the pinfall victory.

Complete AEW Rampage Results

Here are the complete results from the latest edition of the Friday night show:

Penta El Zero Miedo, Komander, Bryan Keith def. Top Flight and Action Andretti & Private Party and Matt Sydal via pinfall

The Young Bucks def. Jonny Lyons and Cappuccino Jones via pinfall

Mariah May def. Anna Jay via pinfall

Roderick Strong def. Jake Hager via pinfall

It remains to be seen how things unfold for AEW in the coming week ahead of the much-anticipated Revolution pay-per-view.

