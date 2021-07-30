 AEW Rampage tickets: Price & how to buy?

Following the success of Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling announced its second televised weekly show, AEW Rampage, earlier this year. The show will be a one-hour long show and will air Fridays at 10 PM EST (just after SmackDown ends on FOX network), serving as AEW's go-home show for pay-per-views.

All Elite Wrestling will be debuting AEW Rampage on August 13, 2021. As of this writing, wrestling legend Mark Henry is the only confirmed commentator for AEW's new show. Tony Khan shared some interesting details about AEW Rampage earlier this year in an interview with PWInsider:

“No. It’s going to be different formats,” Khan revealed. “With Rampage, there’s going to be some weeks AEW Rampage will be live and there’ll be weeks where we plan to tape Rampage after Dynamite, including here at Arthur Ashe Stadium [in NYC], where we will be filming also after. We’ll do Dynamite live and we’ll also film AEW Rampage. And in some of the markets where we have these amazing crowds, I think it’s okay.”

Also Read: What is Tony Khan's net worth?

AEW Rampage tickets: Procedure to buy and Price

CHICAGO! A LIVE #AEWRampage is coming to @UnitedCenter on Friday, Aug. 20: The First Dance! Tickets on sale this Monday (8/2) at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq.



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen LIVE! pic.twitter.com/27mFQsDS9K — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

Tickets for AEW Rampage vary a lot. A big reason behind this is the nature of the event. While the debut episode of AEW Rampage will be taped beforehand, the September 3 edition of AEW Rampage will take place live. Fans can follow the steps given below to book their tickets for AEW Rampage:

Visit ticketmaster.com (The AEW site too redirects to ticketmaster.com) Search for AEW Rampage on the search bar Select the date for which booking is to be made Select your preferred seats and proceed to make the payment

Coming to the price, only two floor-tickets (ringside) for the first edition of AEW Rampage are left as of this writing, which can be purchased for 245 USD each (excluding fees). Tickets for the August 20 edition of AEW Rampage, which airs live from the United Center in Chicago, will be on sale in a few hours (can be checked here).

AEW Rampage ticket costs and arena map (Source: Ticketmaster)

The final show for AEW Rampage, for which tickets are on sale (as of this writing), is the September 3, 2021, edition that airs live from NOW Arena in Illinois with tickets ranging from 34 to 354 USD.

With AEW working on international television deals for AEW Rampage, the company has already backed its claim to treat Dynamite and Rampage as equivalents.

Are you excited about AEW Rampage? Let us know in the comments below!

Edited by Greg Bush