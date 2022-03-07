5 former WWE Superstars who could show up at AEW Revolution 2022

AEW is gearing up for the first PPV of the year, Revolution, and it's a stacked card. Headlined by Adam Cole vs. "Hangman" Page for the World Championship, CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match and Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley, the roster will be motivated and ready to show up and show off.

The company has been boosted recently by the signing of Buddy Mathews and Keith Lee. These former WWE Superstars have followed the path of previous WWE defections to All Elite Wrestling, including Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson and Ruby Soho.

Tony Khan's roster is arguably bursting at the seams, but it seems like he's not quite done yet. Here are five former WWE Superstars who could feasibily appear at AEW Revolution.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Ember Moon

Ember Moon could boost AEW's female division

Former NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon was released from her WWE contract last November and has kept a low profile ever since.

Moon was largely misused on the main roster, but her talents deserve to be highlighted on a big stage. Tony Khan would be remiss if he didn't try to boost his female division with someone of her incredible ability.

AEW star Thunder Rosa has publicly praised Moon in the past and hoped she could face her in the future:

"Ember Moon, I have not had the opportunity to work with her. She’s one of the Dallas veterans, I mean Texas veterans. She worked for so long in NXT and I don’t think they gave her the platform she deserved. Because she’s so good and so underrated. So hopefully I get the opportunity to work with her. It would be a banger."

#4. and #3. Former WWE Superstars Scarlett Bordeaux and Karrion Kross

Kross and Scarlett could go on to dominate their respective divisions in AEW

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux were primed for big things in WWE. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. The ominous duo had previously dominated NXT, where Kross was a two-time NXT Champion with Scarlett by his side.

When he moved to RAW, however, Kross lost to Jeff Hardy in his first match on the brand. Thereafter, he was saddled with a terrible gladiator mask and outfit.

Scarlett was inexplicably dropped from his presentation without any explanation. The gimmick was dead on arrival. Unsurprisingly, the duo were released shortly after.

It's fair to say that both have star power, and that's something AEW would want to add to their growing roster. It seems like it could happen sooner rather than later as a clip has surfaced of the couple possibly spoiling their debut. Could it happen as early as Revolution?

#2. Former WWE champion Jeff Hardy's debut in AEW could be imminent

With rumors of Jeff Hardy's impending AEW debut running rampant, it's almost a given that he will be reunited with his brother Matt in the same promotion.

However, the 44-year-old's non-compete clause is reported to expire on March 9, precisely three days after Revolution. Legally, he can't appear on the PPV, but his name could be further hinted upon.

The former WWE champion is a legend at this point and his influence in wrestling is apparent in the rise of Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara. Not only could Jeff reform the Hardy Boyz, he could also have a main-event run while helping to put over the promotion's young stars.

#1. Cesaro could be AEW's next big signing

Cesaro's WWE departure rocked the wrestling world this past week. Many fans had considered him a "lifer" at this point, but after a decade with the company, he is a free agent once again.

During the latest media call for Revolution, All Elite Wrestling owner Tony Khan lavished praise on the former US Champion and hinted that he might be interested in signing the Swiss Superman down the road:

"I do like him a lot, and I have to say that I met him many years ago, and he's a real gentleman, Claudio. I have a ton of respect for him as a pro wrestler, I think he's a great athlete. He's a phenomenal athlete, let's be honest, his strength is tip top. He has very few peers in the power department, and also mentally, he puts great matches together. He's got great psychology and just a great guy. So yeah, I mean, it's always something I would be open to," Khan said.

Cesaro's technical ability is unmatched, and he might have the perfect first opponent in place if he considers jumping ship to All Elite Wrestling.

Bryan Danielson has completely reinvigorated his character in returning to The American Dragon persona. He could be the example Cesaro follows to bounce back from his WWE disappointment and find success in Tony Khan's promotion.

