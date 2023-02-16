AEW Revolution 2023 currently has four huge matches set for the March 5 extravaganza. It will be the fourth annual pay-per-view of its type and the first major event of the promotion this year. In another first, the show will emanate from the Chase Center in San Francisco, marking the company's first pay-per-view in California.

Headlining AEW Revolution 2023 is a 60-minute Iron Man Match for the World Championship. Defending champion MJF will face Bryan Danielson after the challenger did the unthinkable in the past five weeks, defeating Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, Timothy Thatcher, and Rush to secure his spot.

Former world champion Jon Moxley will also be in action. The Purveyor of Violence is scheduled to fight his longtime rival 'Hangman' Adam Page in a Texas Death Match. It is apparently their last showdown, as pointed out by the Blackpool Combat Club member himself.

For the third time, AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe will put his gold on the line against former champion Wardlow. Mr. Mayhem last fought Joe in a losing cause in December at New Year's Smash. Also, a Four-Way Tag Team Match for the World Tag Team Championship is penciled in for AEW Revolution 2023, with only two teams being confirmed.

Here is the updated match card for AEW Revolution 2023 after the latest edition of Dynamite:-

MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson - 60-minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Championship

The Gunns (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) (c) vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) vs. TBD vs. TBD - Four-Way Tag Team Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page - Texas Death Match

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow - Singles match for the AEW TNT Championship

On Wednesday's Dynamite, Christian Cage returned and took down Jungle Boy with a KillSwitch on the entrance ramp. The rivals may take their feud to AEW Revolution 2023 now that Cage's arm has healed.

AEW Revolution 2023: What's up with the women's division?

Tony Khan hasn't officially announced any #1 contenders for the women's championships. However, the storylines are in the works. TBS Champion Jade Cargill recently won against long-standing DEFY Champion Vertvixen at Rampage. Their next bout could be booked for Revolution 2023.

Speaking of the women's championship scene, Britt Baker was handed a shocking defeat by Ruby Soho on the latest Dynamite. Saraya also became involved in the main event proceedings between Baker, Soho, and Toni Storm. Could a Fatal-5 Way Match for Jamie Hayter's women's world title be announced for the upcoming pay-per-view? Time will tell.

