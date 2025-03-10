AEW Revolution 2025 Results: Major star wins title after 624 days, Jon Moxley defeats TWO WWE legends, new No.1 contender revealed

AEW Revolution 2025 featured three matches in the Zero Hour, with the first one being a tag team match between Blake Christian and Lee Johnson and Komander and Hologram. It was a decent contest, where the high-flying duo of Komander and Hologram emerged victorious.

Ad

The Shane Taylor Promotions was out next to clash against Daniel Garcia and The Undisputed Kingdom. It was quite an entertaining affair, and the reigning TNT Champion picked up the victory for his team.

Chris Jericho was scheduled to defend his ROH World Championship in the Zero Hour as well, but The Learning Tree attacked the challenger before the match, leading to the bout being called off.

The final contest of the pre-show segment saw Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Big Boom AJ securing a win over the MxM Collection and Johnny TV.

Ad

Trending

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

AEW Revolution 2025 Results: Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Hangman Adam Page

MJF was the first man out, followed by The Anxious Millennial Cowboy. The two men exchanged blows with each other in the opening moments of the contest. The Salt of the Earth trapped the former Elite member in a Headlock, intending to slow down the pace of the bout.

The Devil kept mocking the crowd throughout the match. An infuriated Hangman Page found it difficult to deal with MJF's cockiness initially before eventually planting him with a Fallaway Slam.

Ad

The Hanger performed a beautiful Moonsault on his opponent, who was standing on the ringside. The former AEW World Champion attempted to go for the Buckshot Lariat several times, but MJF kept moving out of harm's way.

Expand Tweet

Ad

A few moments later, Hangman Page performed the Dead Eye on The Salt of the Earth, which only led to a two count. Friedman tried to plant Page with a Heat Seeker, but The Cowboy reversed it to hit his finishing maneuver. The Long Island native put his foot on the rope at the last minute to escape the defeat.

The Salt of the Earth countered a Buckshot Lariat attempt with an Arm Bar. MJF converted the Armbar into the Crossface, and then went for a Fujiwara Arm bar. However, The Cowboy saved himself by placing his foot on the rope.

Ad

Outside the ring, The Devil took Page down with a Tombstone Piledriver on a Steel Chair. The Hanger barely managed to beat the ten count, which further infuriated Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

The Hanger countered the Heat Seeker to hit a Dead Eye and an Angel's Wing. Page followed these maneuvers with a Buckshot Lariat to pick up the win.

Result: Hangman Adam Page defeats MJF

Grade: A

AEW Revolution 2025 Results: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Momo Watanabe for the TBS Championship

Mercedes Mone attempted for a Headlock several times in the starting moments. Momo Watanabe, meanwhile, used her quick legs to her advantage and delivered several kicks to The CEO.

Ad

The reigning TBS Champion hit a Powerbomb on Watanabe on the ringside mat to gain the upper hand in the match. It was a slowly paced contest in the first half, and Billie Starkz was in attendance to witness this encounter.

Both women went for the Three Amigos, paying tribute to the great Eddie Guerrero. Watanabe punished Mone with brutal kicks in the corner before taking her down with a Drop Kick.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The CEO executed a Backstabber on her challenger to regain control of the contest. Mercedes Mone followed it up with a Meteora but could only get a two-count. Momo Watanabe performed a Meteora of her own while The Boss was laying on the ring apron.

Back inside the ring, Mone planted her opponent with a brutal Powerbomb. Watanabe performed a top-rope Slam and a Dragon Suplex on the champion, which almost got the job done.

Ad

The Japanese star performed her signature Roundhouse Kick, only for Mercedes to apply the Crossbody. Following a beautiful Mone Maker, The CEO applied the Mone Maker to earn a submission victory.

Result: Mercedes Mone (c) defeats Momo Watanabe to retain the TBS Championship

Grade: B+

AEW Revolution Results: Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet (No.1 Contendership match for the AEW World Championship

The two stars creatively countered each other's moves early in the match. The Realest One executed a Rack Breaker to deal some serious damage to his opponent. The crowd was behind the former AEW World Champion throughout this contest.

Ad

A Backbreaker allowed The One and Only to get himself back in the match. The former WWE United States Champion drew Swerve's ire by slapping him.

Prince Nana walked out on The New Flavor following a slight miscommunication on the ringside, which enabled Ricochet to hit Swerve with a House Call. The Highlight of the Night kept things under his control before Swerve finally nailed him with a Backbreaker.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Most Dangerous Man in AEW fought back by hitting a beautiful Brainbuster. Swerve executed a Powerbomb on Ricochet before taking him down with a Slam. A Poisonrana on the ring apron brought The One and Only back into the match.

The Killshot dropped Ricochet on his neck on the announcers' table. The Highlight of the Night fired back with a 630 Senton but could only secure a two-point. Prince Nana shockingly returned to retrieve his iconic robe, only for Ricochet to take it back by hitting Nana with a Suicide Dive.

Ad

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion executed a Vertigo on Swerve while wearing Nana's robe. The beloved manager tried to snatch the robe from The One and Only, which allowed Strickland to rock Ricochet with a couple of House Calls.

In the end, The Killshot performed a brutal JML Driver on Ricochet to secure the victory and become the new No.1 contender. The New Flavor then presented the iconic robe to Prince Nana, which received a great response from the crowd.

Ad

Result: Swerve Strickland defeats Ricochet

Grade: A+

AEW Revolution 2025 Results: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King for the AEW Continental Championship

Brody King hit a Slam on Okada to send him to the ringside. Back inside the ring, The Rainmaker tried to pummel his opponent with kicks and strikes.

The Hound of Hell battered the reigning Continental Champion with chops. Brody King tried a Crossbody on the ringside, but the NJPW legend escaped just in time. The duo traded blows inside the squared circle before Okada hit a Powerslam of his own.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following a couple of lariats, King hit a Back Drop and a Suicide Dive on the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion. The monstrous individual dominated the contest for the next few minutes before Okada hit him with a neckbreaker.

The former World Trios Champion inflicted further damage by hitting a Cannonball on the champion. The Rainmaker brought in a Steel Chair, only to change plans at the last minute, and hit Brody King with the Continental Championship instead.

Ad

After surviving a few blows from King, Kazuchika Okada planted him with the Rainmaker to win this encounter.

Result: Kazuchika Okada (c) defeats Brody King to retain the AEW Continental Championship

Grade: A

AEW Revolution Results: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Truth Magnum and Shelton Benjamin started off the match proceedings. Magnum tagged in Turbo Floyd, and the duo teamed up to send The Gold Standard outside the ring. The heels regained control of the bout once Bobby Lashley was introduced.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dominator hit a brutal Running Powerslam on Magnum in the middle of the squared circle. The babyfaces hit double Elbow Drops on Shelton Benjamin before Lashley took them down with a Clothesline.

Floyd and Benjamin had a mini-singles match, where The Gold Standard came out on top. Ultimately, it was The Hurt Syndicate who emerged victorious after a High knee and a Spear combo.

Result: The Hurt Syndicate (c) defeats The Outrunners to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Ad

Grade: B

AEW Revolution 2025 Results: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May: Falls Count Anywhere match for the AEW Women's World Championship

The two women began the contest with a brawl on the entrance ramp. The Woman from Hell took Luther out with a Drop Kick before The Timeless Superstar drove May through a table by hitting a Sky High.

Ad

The challenger hit Toni Storm with a Storm Zero on the Steel Steps, busting open the New Zealand-born star. The Glamour placed a Steel Chair in front of her former mentor's face and delivered a nasty Hip Attack.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both women brought in two steel buckets, which had broken champagne bottles. The former allies taped up the broken glass on their knuckles before Storm threw all the glass pieces on the ring mat.

The Glamour performed a top-rope Hurricanrana, sending the Timeless Superstar back first into the broken glass pieces. The former WWE star introduced her iconic shoe in the contest, causing May to retreat.

Toni Storm assaulted her former protege with the AEW Women's World Title on the entrance ramp. The Timeless Superstar repeatedly hit Mariah May with her shoe, recreating the brutal beatdown she suffered at the hands of the 26-year-old star last year.

Ad

In the end, the New Zealand-born star executed a Storm Zero on Mariah May on a table to get the job done.

Result: Toni Storm (c) defeats Mariah May to retain the AEW Women's World Championship

Grade: A+

AEW Revolution 2025 Results: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega (AEW International Championship)

Kenny Omega took Konosuke Takeshita out with a rope-assisted Crossbody outside the ring. The Alpha retaliated by sending The Cleaner crashing into the barricade.

Ad

Back inside the ring, Takeshita nailed The Best Bout Machine with a nasty DDT. The reigning International Champion hit a beautiful Overhead Suplex to inflict further damage on the former AEW World Champion.

The Alpha placed a table outside the ring, intending to plant the challenger with a Blue Thunder Bomb. However, Omega avoided the disastrous possibility with a Clothesline.

The Cleaner's midsection remained Takeshita's target throughout this bout. A series of maneuvers helped Kenny Omega get a hold over The Alpha. The Best Bout Machine hit the Japanese star with a Moonsault, which equally impacted his lower stomach.

Ad

Following a successful Hurricanrana, the former leader of The Elite attempted to go for a Top Con Hilo. However, Don Callis' interference enabled Takeshita to take his opponent out with a Clothesline.

To make matters worse, the International Champion slammed Omega's midsection into the edge of the table placed outside the ring. The Alpha attempted a Top-rope Senton on the God of Professional Wrestling, but the latter escaped on time.

The two stars traded blows in the ring for a while before Omega took him out with a Snap Dragon Suplex. The Best Bout Machine hit a couple of V-Triggers and a Powerbomb but was unable to get the three count.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NEVER OPENWEIGHT Champion avoided a third V-Trigger to hit a Blue Thunder Bomb. Despite nailing the challenger with his finisher, Don Callis' client could not keep the babyface down.

Kenny Omega kicked out of several lethal maneuvers in this contest. The Best Bout Machine spiked the 29-year-old star with a Piledriver, but it was not enough to take him over the finishing line.

Ultimately, it was Kenny Omega who came out as the victor. The Best Bout Machine pinned The Alpha using the Inside Cradle to win the International Championship.

Ad

Result: Kenny Omega defeats Konosuke Takeshita to become the new AEW International Champion

Grade: A+

AEW Revolution 2025 Results: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay (Steel Cage match)

Kyle Fletcher was the first man out, followed by Will Ospreay. The Aerial Assassin performed a quick Hurricanrana before Fletcher took him out with a Big Boot. The British Superstar seemingly hurt his foot in the opening moments, exposing his lack of experience in Steel Cage matches.

Ad

The Protostar annihilated Ospreay by sending him head first into the brutal structure. The Aussie Arrow kept rubbing the busted head of his former mentor into the cage.

The Aerial Assassin reached a new level of ruthlessness during this bout as he planted Fletcher's head on the exposed turnbuckle twice. The Aussie Arrow retaliated with a Powerbomb after being assaulted by Ospreay for minutes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The duo shed a great amount of blood in this contest. The two men countered a number of moves before the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion spiked Fletcher with a DDT. Kyle Fletcher was unfazed by Ospreay's offense, as he nailed his opponent with a nasty Brainbuster. Mark Davis attempted to get involved in the contest, only to be thwarted by The Commonwealth Kingpin.

The Aerial Assassin kept assaulting the Protostar with a Barbed-Wire Baseball bat. The 26-year-old star tried to trick Will Ospreay by bringing out a United Empire arm band. After hitting his former leader with a low blow, Fletcher stuffed the armband into his opponent's mouth.

Ad

Mark Davis tried to get into the action yet again, but Ospreay managed to throw him out of the cage. The Commonwealth Kingpin hit a Super OsCutter on Fletcher, but it was surprisingly not enough to get a three count.

The Protostar went unhinged and brought out the screwdriver. To make matters worse, the former ROH World Television Champion performed a Brainbuster on a chair, which left severe damage on the British Superstar's neck.

Ad

Will Ospreay hit Kyle Fletcher with a Styles Clash on the thumbtacks, but the latter still kicked out. The crowd was left stunned when Will Ospreay executed a Spanish Fly on Kyle Fletcher from the top of the cage.

In the end, The Aerial Assassin won the match using the Hidden Blade and The Tiger Driver 99.

Result: Will Ospreay defeats Kyle Fletcher

Grade: A+

AEW Revolution 2025: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope for the AEW World Championship

Cope came out to an incredible ovation from the Los Angeles crowd. The Rated-R Superstar was followed by Jon Moxley, who was not accompanied by any of the Death Riders.

Ad

The two stars kicked off the match by exchanging strikes and elbows. A sliding Dropkick helped Cope take The One True King out of the ring.

The Purveyor of Violence tortured the Ultimate Opportunist in the ringside area for the next few minutes. Moxley targeted Cope's neck throughout this contest.

The reigning AEW World Champion took the veteran down with a Neck Breaker on the ring apron. The Death Riders' leader brought out the Cutter from his arsenal to limit Cope's offense. A well-timed DDT allowed The Master Manipulator to get back into the contest.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The former World Heavyweight Champion executed a picture-perfect Superplex on his dominant opponent. A nasty Spear from Cope sent Jon Moxley to the ringside.

The match shifted into the next gear when The Purveyor of Violence hit Cope with a Curb Stomp on the exposed ringside mat. The Ace of AEW trapped his challenger into the Bulldog Choke, which nearly won him the match.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The referee was taken out of the equation following a nasty collision with the 51-year-old veteran. It allowed The One True King to attempt the ConChairTo spot on The Rated-R Superstar. However, Cope managed to escape the blow on time.

A few moments later, Wheeler Yuta came out and took Cope out with a Busaiku Knee. As the duo prepared to destroy the veteran, Jay White emerged to make the save. In a surprising turn of events, The Switchblade accidentally hit Cope with the briefcase containing the AEW World Title.

Ad

After barely kicking out of the pinfall attempt, Cope nailed Moxley with three consecutive Spears. As the referee went to make the count, Christian Cage pulled the official out of the ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Patriarch signed the contract for his guaranteed title shot and got added to the contest. Captain Charisma nailed his former partner with a Spear but failed to get the victory.

Jon Moxley took advantage of the chaos to trap Cage in a Bulldog Choke and secured the victory.

Result: Jon Moxley defeats Cope and Christian Cage to retain the AEW World Championship

Grade: A

After the match, The Purveyor of Violence was confronted by Prince Nana. It was a setup planned by Swerve Strickland, who took Moxley out with a Swerve Stomp to end the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback