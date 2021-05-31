AEW Rumor Roundup - Top female star spotted backstage at Double or Nothing, Personality fired over racist incident, Lio Rush update (31st May 2021)

AEW wrapped up an eventful Double of Nothing pay-per-view, and Tony Khan and his team deservedly received many plaudits for their efforts. There were some massive moments at Double or Nothing, and one of the most newsworthy stories was Lio Rush's debut.

Has Lio Rush signed a full-time deal with AEW? We have all the updates on the former WWE star's appearance and what lies ahead for him.

Elsewhere, Peyton Royce was spotted at Double or Nothing, increasing speculation regarding the next step in her career. An AEW personality was fired after he was caught mocking Hikaru Shida's accent.

AEW has reportedly also rewarded three talents with new contracts. We ended the AEW Rumor Roundup with an update regarding new titles being introduced on TV.

#5. Peyton Royce spotted at AEW Double or Nothing

Former WWE star Peyton Royce, aka Cassie Lee, was spotted backstage at Double or Nothing by a fan, and the following photo has been circulating on social media.

Cassie Lee responded to the photo and joked that the fan should have asked her for a photo instead of sneaking around with his phone.

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, collectively known as The IIconics, were released by WWE earlier this year due to company-wide budget cuts.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Peyton Royce stated that she and her longtime friend plan on staying together as they look to move forward in their respective careers.

"Yes! We definitely want to stay together. We want to move forward together. We're just most comfortable together, and we can play off each other so easily. We don't even have to talk about what we're gonna do. We just go out there, and it comes naturally to us because we have so much history together. So we definitely want to move forward together," said Peyton Royce.

Peyton Royce's backstage spotting is bound to kickstart a wide range of speculation. It should be noted that Royce's partner Shawn Spears works for AEW, but we just can't rule out the Australian star signing with the company. In case you're wondering, Royce's WWE non-compete clause ends in July.

