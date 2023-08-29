AEW Rumor Roundup - WWE veteran threatens to quit, Tony Khan suspends 2 stars, backstage heat on 35-year-old

Welcome to another exciting edition of the AEW Rumor Roundup, where we bring you the hottest buzz from this week from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

Kicking off this edition, we have news on a backstage altercation involving none other than the controversial CM Punk. Then, we move on to two AEW stars potentially not appearing at All Out as their participation hangs in the balance.

Finally, we will wrap up with a backstage decision that led to a last-minute change to a major match at the All In show. Let's jump into it:

#3. CM Punk's AEW future in jeopardy after backstage brawl

The drama unfolded when CM Punk reportedly rejected Jungle Boy Jack Perry's suggestion to use a glass segment idea on Collision a few weeks ago. This escalation led to Perry taking a jab at Punk during his Hook match at All In Zero Hour.

This further led to a physical confrontation backstage just a few moments before Punk's high-profile showdown with Samoa Joe. Wade Keller of PWTorch has revealed that, in the heat of the moment, CM Punk even threatened to quit Tony Khan's promotion due to his frustration over the unfolding chaos.

The aftermath saw Jungle Boy Jack Perry getting sent home and Punk exiting the building shortly after.

#2. Uncertain: Regarding CM Punk and Jack Perry's All out appearance

The fallout from the CM Punk-Jack Perry altercation at All In has cast a shadow of uncertainty over AEW's next highly anticipated PPV All Out in Chicago on September 3rd.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer it was reported that an internal suspension appeared for both Punk and Perry as the company investigates the altercation incident of the two stars. This potential suspension could prevent the two from competing at All Out.

With the stage set for exciting matches at All Out, the absence of Punk and Perry would undoubtedly leave a void in the card.

#1. Backstage Heat leads to last-minute change at AEW All In: AR Fox Replaced by Christian Cage

AEW's All In was a monumental show held at Wembley Stadium, but even amidst backstage turmoil, it can have a significant impact on the show. One of the anticipated matches that saw a change was Darby Allin and Sting against Swerve Strickland and AR Fox, which was seen last week on Dynamite.

The final episode of Dynamite leading up to All In had Swerve Strickland and AR Fox face Darby Allin and Nick Wayne in a tag team match on Dynamite. However, tensions flared after the bout, leading to Strickland blaming AR Fox for their loss and subsequently expelling him from the Mogul Embassy faction. This twist of fate ultimately led to a replacement for AR Fox in the much-anticipated All In match.

Reports from Fightful Select reveal that this wasn't part of the original plan. The report also stated that due to backstage heat seems to have influenced the decision, with some unspecified reason causing change around the AR Fox match at All In.

"AR Fox being pulled from Mogul Embassy and All In was not always the plan. Whatever the reason may be there is some reported heat on Fox for not being able to work the show," Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reports.

As a result, Christian Cage stepped into the match, joining forces with Swerve Strickland.

