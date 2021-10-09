3 AEW rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren't: Possible plans for Kenny Omega-Bryan Danielson II, Backstage details on former WWE star signing, Survivor Series lost to AEW event?

Welcome to the inaugural edition of AEW rumors that we hope are true and those we hope aren't. Over the last week, we have come across reports regarding the backstage environment between the company's EVPs and a few booking plans pitched for top-tier stars.

Now without further ado, let's take an in-depth look at those reports.

#5 Hope isn't true: AAA promotion looking to get Bryan Danielson-Kenny Omega II in Mexico

MurphTheItohStan @MakiItohSimp142 The next Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson match should be the very first AEW match to go 1 hour and over The next Kenny Omega vs Bryan Danielson match should be the very first AEW match to go 1 hour and over https://t.co/mjNvkYs4sQ

AAA President Dorian Roldan recently expressed the idea of booking Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega's second singles encounter for the promotion's coveted title in Mexico.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that Roldan's desire comes on the heels of a spine-chilling encounter between Omega and Bryan that took place on the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Despite his wishes, a few issues might prevent this match from materializing. AAA doesn't broadcast its wrestling content in America, thus making it impossible for AEW fans to watch if it ever happens:

"Roldan had talked about wanting to do Danielson challenging Omega for the AAA Mega title after he saw their match last week," stated Meltzer. "Politically, if I’m Tony Khan, there’s no way I let the second Danielson vs. Omega match take place anywhere but in AEW. As far as the former match it becomes a real issue because AAA isn’t marketing or showing its stuff in the U.S. due to a lawsuit. So you’d have a match with significant interest, plus it would probably be an awesome match, and even the ardent AEW fans wouldn’t get to see it."

We hope this is not true. Even though Roldan has pitched the idea, Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega is too big of a feud to reignite in front of a limited audience in Mexico.

Moreover, people in America may not even know when the match is already set and done. AEW must save this high-profile rematch on a big pay-per-view, possibly next year.

#4 Hope is true: AEW's The Young Bucks' role in signing Bobby Fish

Rumors recently surfaced that former tag team champions The Young Bucks have played a significant role in bringing Bobby Fish to AEW.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former WWE Superstar signed his AEW contract way before his TNT match against Sammy Guevara. Apparently, the company wanted to promote his match against The Spanish God as an outsider challenging for the title. Reports suggested that The Jackson Brothers pitched the said idea and played a major role in implementing it.

We hope this is true since Nick and Matt Jackson are part of the creative decision-making process in the company. On the back of swirling rumors suggesting that EVPs have lost power, this might instantly squash such false reports.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kartik Arry