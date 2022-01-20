AEW Wrestlers and their Attitude Era counterparts

AEW has quickly become one of the most successful wrestling companies in the world. In numerous ways, WWE has not had a rival competitor of the same magnitude since WCW.

How exactly did Khan's promotion accomplish such a historic feat where other companies failed? The answer: through its incredible talents and the company's commitment to providing adult-oriented wrestling entertainment.

In many ways, AEW resembles the more smashmouth programming style of WWE in the 1990s', with WWE standing in for the family-friendly WCW. Not only that, but there are also plenty of uncanny resemblances between current All Elite wrestlers and Attitude Era talent as well.

Here are five All Elite wrestlers and the Attitude Era personalities they resemble.

#5. AEW's Ricky Starks resembles a young Rock

Ricky Starks is considered a wrestler who will eventually become a top star in AEW. The member of Team Taz has gotten over with audience members through his comedic, entertaining promo skills and athletic in-ring ability.

Starks' personality, appearance, and career so far closely resembles that of The Rock in 1997. Both stars joined a wrestling faction that they quickly became the leader of (Starks in Team Taz, The Rock in the Nation of Domination). The two are also known for their ability to cut incredible promos. Starks even seems to have modeled his current appearance on that of The Brahma Bull.

Like everyone else, we're curious to see where Starks' future lies, but so far, the similarities he shares to a young Dwayne Johnson are striking to say the least.

Edited by Brandon Nell