AEW's future might be at risk if 41-year-old star is not elevated to the World Title picture

For many weeks now, AEW viewers have been voicing their dissatisfaction with the promotion's recent booking of its World Championship picture. While Jon Moxley's title reign had a powerful start, it has lost much of its momentum, with fans keenly waiting for Tony Khan to reconsider his creative trajectory for the angle.

Recent programming has indicated that Darby Allin could be the most likely candidate to dethrone Moxley. However, the former TNT Champion may not be back for some time, and AEW Television needs to produce more compelling stories and angles around the World Championship to boost audience interest.

To that end, it seems like only one All Elite name right now could qualify as the most reliable pick to liven up the World Title scene, and that is none other than Kenny Omega.

What Kenny Omega is up to in AEW right now?

After being out of action due to injury for over a year, Kenny Omega returned to AEW at Worlds End 2024 to hand his long-time rival Kazuchika Okada the Continental Title after the latter won last year's Continental Classic.

It appears that the two former NJPW stars could square off later this year at All In: Texas. In the meantime, Omega has resumed hostilities with The Don Callis Family, but this time with an unexpected ally by his side in the form of Will Ospreay.

The Aerial Assassin rescued The Cleaner from being annihilated by Callis' allies on the January 8 episode of Dynamite. Omega defeated Brian Cage in his All Elite in-ring return at Dynamite: Maximum Carnage. However, both he and Ospreay would be laid out by Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher afterwards.

After an explosive brawl between the two sides this Wednesday, the former IWGP World Champions agreed to team up against The Alpha and The Protostar on the latter's home soil at Grand Slam Australia.

Kenny Omega - a proven draw?

Time and again, Kenny Omega has proved his status as a stellar pro wrestler, regardless of whether he performs on television, PPV, or elsewhere. His absence throughout 2024 was felt keenly in the company, and his comeback has already translated into improved viewership figures - Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, featuring the 41-year-old in action against Brian Cage, raked in the highest numbers drawn by the show in several months.

This week's episode witnessed only a slight drop in viewership ratings, arguably indicating Omega's status as a proven draw.

AEW needs to book its television product, considering the intense competition it is currently facing from its primary rival, WWE. The sports entertainment juggernaut is preparing to host this year's Royal Rumble next month. It has generated a lot of excitement surrounding the event and Monday Night RAW's move to Netflix.

The Stamford-based company is enjoying an unprecedented resurgence in popularity under Triple H's creative regime, as indicated by various metrics, especially ticket sales and live attendance. To turn things around, All Elite Wrestling first needs to fix its World Title situation.

The God of Pro Wrestling vs. The One True King

As of this writing, Jon Moxley continues to reign as the AEW World Champion, having retained the belt in his recent defenses with the help of The Death Riders. Despite an intriguing start, The One True King's run with the title has seemingly lost its way, with fans regularly criticizing it online despite multiple top names in the company - currently, Adam Copeland, Jeff Jarrett, MJF, and Jay White, among others - seemingly being involved in the program.

Viewers have expressed dissatisfaction with what they claim to be a predictable narrative trajectory, as Moxley is expected to retain against most of the stars mentioned above. This is due to the fact that the storyline has set up Darby Allin to be the one to topple The Purveyor of Violence.

Unfortunately, Allin is reportedly on a hiatus to train for his Everest expedition later this year, which has driven fans to appeal to Tony Khan to pivot away from this plot beat.

As such, the All Elite Creative Head should consider introducing Kenny Omega to the AEW World Title picture, ideally after Grand Slam Australia. The God of Pro Wrestling is demonstrably good for ratings, a peerless in-ring worker, and has a rich history with Jon Moxley dating back to the start of AEW.

Even if he does not win the belt anytime soon, pitting Omega against The Death Riders in pursuit of The Ace of the World could be exactly the shot in the arm that All Elite Wrestling needs at the moment.

