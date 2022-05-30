Forgotten Flyer: Even though he's often overlooked, AEW's Matt Sydal still defies gravity

Contrary to what some believe, AEW star Matt Sydal hasn't gone anywhere. He's still flying high in wrestling rings all over the world.

Sydal made his AEW debut back in late 2020, but it's been a long and twisting road to get to this point. There have been injuries, suspensions and legal issues to go along with all his talent and charisma.

However, after 20 years in the professional wrestling industry, the high-flyer seems to have his feet on solid ground now.

It's been quite a journey for Matt Sydal. After cutting his teeth in promotions like Gateway Championship Wrestling in his native St. Louis and IWA Mid-South in the Louisville area. Even from the beginning, Sydal's explosive artistry drew a lot of attention.

After being involved in some tremendous matches for Total Non-Stop Action and Dragon Gate over the next few years, Sydal eventually got a call from WWE. It was while working for Vince McMahon's empire that he would step onto the biggest stage of his life as Evan Bourne.

While with World Wrestling Entertainment, he would capture the Tag Team Championships with Kofi Kingston as part of the duo known as Air Boom. It was where he wowed viewers every week with his aerial arsenal.

It was also where he may have taken the greatest RKO of all time:

Christian Heard @KingOcho3K @Mckenzieas93 That’s the second best.Randy Orton RKO Evan Bourne in mid air is very best RKO of all times. @Mckenzieas93 That’s the second best.Randy Orton RKO Evan Bourne in mid air is very best RKO of all times. https://t.co/QCiplzz22Z

Sydal was released by WWE due to violations of its Wellness Policy in 2014. From there, he would go on to work for Ring of Honor, IMPACT Wrestling and New Japan. It was on a tour in The Land of the Rising Sun when the performer found himself in some hot water, detained at an airpost for having liquid marijuana inside an electronic cigarette.

Not only was the whole incident embarrassing, it was incredibly blown out of proportion on social media. Many critics and observers argued at the time that Sydal wouldn't be working in prime time ever again.

For Matt Sydal, AEW is a chance to be in the spotlight and fly through the skies with some of that same old magic

Despite being a sometimes forgotten figure, Sydal hasn't lost a step in the ring. The veteran performer once again displayed that this week.

In an incredible match-up with Bryan Danielson that aired on AEW Rampage, he turned some heads and reminded viewers at home why he's still one of the most exciting wrestlers in the world.

During his time with AEW, Matt Sydal has mostly been used in tag team matches, and he's had his fair share of losses. He's essentially on the backburner for now, but that could be changing soon.

He's a more than capable contender for the TNT Championship. If Tony Khan goes forward with his plan to possibly add another singles title or possibly a trios championship, it would provide even more opportunities for Sydal to shine.

Make no mistake, Sydal has a lot of frequent flyer miles already on his odometer, and he's had his share of inuries. But if his match with Danielson is any indication? He's back at a peak level, and that's something AEW can certainly utilize going forward.

You never know... Matt Sydal might just have some more horizons to soar through and galaxies to conquer.

What did you think of Matt Sydal's time in WWE as Evan Bourne? Where do you think he fits with All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell