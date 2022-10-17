Chelsea Green reacts to 37-year-old star's NSFW picture following his gruesome match at a non-AEW event

AEW's Penta El Zero M recently took part in a gruesome mask vs. mask match at the recent Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide pay-per-view, Triplemanía XXX. The star naturally took to social media to share his achievement, and Chelsea Green took note.

While most hardcore wrestling fans know the two star's history, it isn't common knowledge that Chelsea Green and Penta El Zero M once duked it down in a wrestling match. During a 2018 episode of Lucha Underground, Penta (known as Pentagon Dark) went one-on-one with Green (known as Reklusa).

Green soon ended up briefly in WWE, while Penta jumped to IMPACT Wrestling and returned to Mexico. While years have passed, the bond the two stars struck up has been maintained, as Chelsea Green reacted in shock to the bloody image the AEW star posted after this weekend.

While it's been some time since Penta El Zero M was last seen on All Elite Wrestling, the luchador is undoubtedly still popular. His bout against Villano V - now unmasked as the 57-year-old Tomás Díaz Mendoza - has already been praised online and by his peers.

The AEW Trios Champion's clash with Chelsea Green wasn't the last time he clashed with a women's wrestler

Penta El Zero M has never portrayed himself as a hero, even going as far as embracing a dark side and becoming Penta Oscuro, but the star has been somewhat of an anti-hero - at least in All Elite Wrestling.

However, despite delivering a full-blown Superkick to Tay Melo during Triplemanía XXX, Penta was hailed as a hero by many fans online.

At the time, Melo's heel gimmick alongside her now-husband, Sammy Guevara, was loathed by fans to the point that Penta became an unlikely hero. However, now that the star has yet another notch under his belt, could the star finally make it big within AEW and translate his recent success to the American audience?

