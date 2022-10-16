AAA TripleMania XXX Results: Rey Mysterio's special appearance, 57-year-old legend unmasked, Top AEW star loses title match, and more (October 15th, 2022)

Lucha Libre AAA's 30th-anniversary celebrations finally concluded this week with a stacked TripleMania XXX show. The 30th edition of the TripeMania series was memorable as the company put together three events held on April 30th, June 18th, and October 15th, respectively.

The third and final show emanated from Mexico City and was expectedly an action-packed affair with some massive moments. As reported earlier, WWE's Rey Mysterio kicked off the proceedings with a heartfelt video address in which he congratulated the promotion's performers and personnel on the milestone.

TripleMania XXX featured two dark matches, to begin with, before a huge four-way tag team match to determine the #1 contenders for the AAA World Tag Team Championship.

Taya Valkyrie successfully defended her AAA Reina De Reinas Championship against Kamille in the next match of the evening before Konnan came out to make a big announcement. The WCW legend stated that he was AAA's Head of Talent Relations. However, his promo was cut short by an attack from Los Vipers.

The action continued as Brian Cage, Johnny Caballero & Sam Adonis emerged victorious in their Trios Tag Team match. Cibernetico, unfortunately, got his head shaved next following his loss to Pagano in a Hair vs. Hair Match.

The penultimate bout of the night saw Hijo Del Vikingo defeat AEW's Rey Fenix in an entertaining AAA Mega Championship match.

The show's main event had Penta El Zero M battle Villano IV in a Mask vs. Mask Match. The bout was the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament finals, and Villano IV ended up getting unmasked. He unveiled himself as 57-year-old Tomas Diaz Mendoza before TripleMania XXX came to a close.

Complete AAA TripleMania XXX results from Mexico City

Here are the full results from one of the biggest shows in AAA's history, which aired on FITE TV on October 15th:

Team El Leyenda Americana def. Team Terror Púrpura (Marvel Lucha Libre Edition exhibition match)

Taurus def. Electroshock, Chessman, Sexy Star II, Niño Hamburguesa, Mr. Iguana, Lady Shani, Flip Gordon, La Diva Salvaje, Jessy, Aero Star, La Hiedra, and Jack Evans (Copa Bardahl Triplemanía XXX match)

Hermanos Lee (Dralistico & Dragon Lee) def. Arez & Willie Mack, Vipers (Toxin & Látigo), and Komander & Mysteziz Jr (AAA Tag team Championship #1 Contender's Match)

Taya Valkyrie (c) (w/ Arez) def. Kamille (w/ Flammer) (No Disqualification Match for the AAA Reina De Reinas Championship)

Konnan showed up to announce himself as AAA Head of Talent Relations but was attacked by Cibernetico, Latigo, Abismo Negro Jr & Toxin.

Brian Cage, Johnny Caballero & Sam Adonis (w/ Estrellita) def. NGD (Sanson, Cuartero & Forastero) (c), and Bandido, Psycho Clown & Laredo Kid/ Title Did Not Change Hands (AAA Trios Tag Team Championship Match)

Pagano def. Cibernético (w/ Latigo, Abismo Negro Jr & Toxin) (Hair vs Hair Match)

Hijo Del Vikingo (c) def. Rey Fénix (AAA Mega Championship Match)

Pentagon Jr. (w/ Arez) def. Villano IV (Mask vs. Mask)

