Watch: WWE's Rey Mysterio makes surprise appearance for another company and sends a special message

Rey Mysterio will forever be remembered as the greatest Luchador in pro wrestling history. Despite being contracted to WWE, the legendary star opened the AAA Triplemania XXX with a pre-recorded video to send a heartfelt message.

AAA offered the 30 edition of its prestigious Triplemania series, and Rey Mysterio graced the occasion by appearing at the monumental event.

The former WWE Champion worked for the Mexican company when he began his pro wrestling career in the 1990s and said it was a privilege to be a part of the Lucha Libre AAA family. Mysterio was on the very first Triplemania match card in 1993 and has fond memories of working for the promotion.

The WWE veteran congratulated the promotion and talents for completing 30 incredible years of the annual Triplemania show.

"Good evening to you all! It's your friend Rey Mysterio, and I want to start by giving an affectionate hug to everyone that is present tonight and had the time to come to this magnum event of TripleMania," said Rey. "I hope y'all have a wonderful time! It was a great honor being a part of the AAA Family and being a part of the first TripleMania in 1993. I want to congratulate all the wrestlers participating tonight & to the company for all your effort and work in making 30 years of successful TripleManias. Wishing you all have a ball tonight, blessings to all, and Viva Mi Raza!" [Fightful]

Rey Mysterio moved to SmackDown after expressing his desire to quit WWE

The Mysterio family feud witnessed a massive development this week as Rey showed up on the latest episode of SmackDown and seemed to have decided to quit his career.

The iconic Luchador stated that he can't fight his son Dominik Mysterio anymore and contemplated walking away from the ring. Triple H thankfully stepped into the picture and was seen having a long conversation with Mysterio backstage on the show.

Rey was eventually added to a Fatal Four-Way match as Karrion Kross' replacement in SmackDown's main event. He emerged as the new #1 contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

As announced by WWE, Rey Mysterio is now a full-time SmackDown Superstar, and it looks like the company is delaying the eventual clash between father and son.

Fans should ideally not have any complaints as we will get to see a potential in-ring classic when Gunther defends his title against Mysterio.

