5 Former WWE stars AEW has already signed, and 5 more who could follow

After a slew of recent releases from WWE, there are a handful of exceptional talents that AEW could sign. AEW has come under fire for picking up ex-WWE wrestlers, however there are still a few big names fans want to see.

Let's see what AEW has done and could potentially do with these 10 wrestlers:

5. AEW signed Chris Jericho in 2019

If we hadn't begun with AEW's, Chris Jericho, we'd have ended up on his list. Jericho is the inaugural AEW World Champion and leader of the Inner Circle.

So far he has had memorable feuds and is shining in the twilight of his career. Jericho is one of the only active wrestlers that can be considered a legend of the business.

His recent feud with MJF and the Labors of Jericho stirred up the wrestling community. Jericho has been an incredible asset to AEW, and fans are excited to see even more of what he can bring to the promotion in the future.

Jericho has had an illustrious career. He has won countless championships in both WCW and WWE. Getting Jericho to sign with AEW is still one of their greatest achievements. His next title reign is hopefully around the corner and we hope to keep hearing fans sing "Judas" for years to come.

5. AEW could sign Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda)

Windham @Windham6



#WeAllWearMasks I’m allowed to wear this wherever the hell I want. What a time to be alive. All hail @bakingjason !! I’m allowed to wear this wherever the hell I want. What a time to be alive. All hail @bakingjason !!#WeAllWearMasks https://t.co/JyniRp0Sdq

With AEW Full-Gear being mere days away, the hype for Wyatt to sign with AEW is reaching unprecedented levels. Windham Rotunda (Wyatt's real name) has used much of his time to jot cryptic messages all over social media.

Without any public appearances, he may be unrecognizable when he shows up. His new appearance will almost certainly have the level of mystery to continue thrilling fans. Windham is a creative wrestler and will surprise us regardless of how he ends up debuting.

Rotunda is definitely one of the most anticipated AEW signings. Him joining the AEW locker room will result in numerous dream matches. Rotunda has proven to be able to go toe-to-toe with nearly any wrestler.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell