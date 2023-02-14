AEW star calls himself "one of the best" over comparison with Baron Corbin

Few AEW stars have been compared to Baron Corbin over the years, but fans believe that despite the former US Champion's current lackluster run, he's still better than QT Marshall. The AEW star quickly caught wind of the comparison and took to social media to set the record straight.

While many fans might not recall, Baron Corbin notably faced QT Marshall on one occasion back in 2016 during an NXT TV Taping. Unfortunately for QT, he couldn't beat the star in their clash. Marshall would then go on to compete in one more match in NXT, in yet another losing effort against Heavy Machinery.

Twitter user @WWECreative_ish recently took to the social media app to compare Corbin to Marshall, and after another user responded, the star himself boldly claimed that he's one of the best.

"One of the best. If you can’t get over working with me, better burn your boots," QT tweeted.

While Baron Corbin made quick work of QT Marshall in their WWE NXT match, the star recently came up terribly short when he faced Cody Rhodes last night on RAW.

QT Marshall once told a brief story about how he met Cody Rhodes before their tenure in AEW

Cody Rhodes might not be an All Elite Wrestling EVP anymore, but the star undoubtedly still has many friends in the promotion. QT Marshall is notably one of the WWE Superstar's best friends, as seen by their joint ownership of the Nightmare Factory wrestling school.

QT initially took to Twitter to invite fans for a Q&A session, and one fan quickly asked how he met Cody Rhodes. In response, Marshall noted that it was during Rhodes' "Shattered" persona run.

"Extreme Rules 2011. He told me if I put these bags on the ugly people, he’d change my life. Thanks Cody!"

Due to their friendship and how far back it spans, could QT be the first AEW star to follow Cody Rhodes into WWE? If he does, will he instead be a manager or could he show fans that he does have what it takes to be better than the likes of Baron Corbin?

