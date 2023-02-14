Cody Rhodes squashes former champion after a heated brawl on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes collided with former United States Champion Baron Corbin in an impromptu match on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

During the show, Sami Zayn made a surprise appearance and called out The American Nightmare. He asked the latter whether he was serious when he said that the SmackDown star could dethrone Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

Cody Rhodes said he meant what he said and asked the former Honorary Uce if he believed it too. Zayn, however, replied by saying that he didn't know. The two stars went back and forth in an emotional and motivational promo.

After the segment, the show cut back to Baron Corbin's backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. He stated that he was the last man to pin Roman and would've won the Royal Rumble match if Brock Lesnar hadn't blindsided him at the event.

He also took a massive shot at Rhodes' family, including his dog, Pharaoh. Cody was behind Baron Corbin, and he heard everything. He then proceeded to attack the latter all the way to the ring and ended up having a match in street clothes.

Cody Rhodes defeated the latter via pinfall after hitting him with his Crossroads finishing move.

