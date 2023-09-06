AEW star Hangman Page comments on fan who apparently flipped him off

Former AEW World Champion Hangman Page might be a major name in the promotion, but he has his fair share of detractors.

Page recently walked away with a victory after competing in the Over The Budget Battle Royale during AEW All Out's Zero Hour. A fan notably flipped the star off, and many of the Millenial Cowboy's fans took notice and began to harass her online after discovering she is a vocal CM Punk fan.

Hangman Page has since taken to his Instagram account to defend the fan from all the backlash she's received. Page has also been praised by some for the move, especially because of the fan's public siding with CM Punk.

"Please do not harass other wrestling fans on the internet, I would be very dissapointed in you and you should say sorry," Page posted.

While the fans of Hangman Page and CM Punk can't seem to find any common ground, before The Second City Saint's departure, it was reported that they were in contact and that Punk apologized for his post-Collision jab.

Despite the AEW star's efforts, it seems like the fan in question has decided to never attend a show again

While Punk is now gone from the promotion, The Second City Saint was once very enthusiastic about working with the top talent. Notably, he even named The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Jack Perry as some of the stars he eventually wants to face.

@m4rvelgirl, the fan account, has since taken to the social media app where she claimed that she'll no longer be going to AEW shows after all the nasty reactions in fear that it'll continue in person.

Sadly, the tribalism within the All Elite Wrestling fanbase seems far from resolved, despite CM Punk being released from the promotion. Only time will tell if the online discourse between fans will improve.

