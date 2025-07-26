AEW star to help Jon Moxley win the world title & be revealed as a Death Riders member? Exploring the possibility

In a few days, Jon Moxley will look to reclaim his world title after suddenly dropping it to 'Hangman' Adam Page. Could he suddenly receive help from the newest member of the Death Riders?

This Wednesday on Dynamite, a rematch from All In: Texas will take place, with Hangman and Mox clashing again. The main difference will be the match rules, as it will be a normal contest, but with everyone banned from the ringside. This is to ensure that it will be solely these two slugging it out for the AEW World Championship, without any outside interference.

As seen from the entirety of his previous reign, Jon Moxley has always found ways to capture the world title, but he could receive unexpected help, similar to how The Young Bucks suddenly helped him by costing Swerve Strickland the title. This could come in the form of his former close friend, Eddie Kingston, making his return and costing Hangman his title.

The Mad King, in his absence, may have developed some sympathy for the Death Riders' cause, and in a surprise turn, could emerge as their newest ally. While he is not fully recovered yet, Kingston's appearance could signal that AEW should not count out Mox just yet, as his faction is simply wounded, and his job is far from over. The worst is yet to come when all of them are back in full force.

Jim Cornette criticizes Jon Moxley and the Death Riders, and gives them a new nickname

During a recent edition of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran spoke about Jon Moxley getting featured prominently a few days after losing the world title, in a trios match, and him facing Hangman again.

He questioned the booking decision and wondered why the Death Riders were once more on screen. He even christened them with a new nickname, the "Bore Horsemen."

"It’s the same s*** they were doing. They just switched the belt. We’re not going to get rid of these guys. We’re not gonna not have to look at Moxley. Every week, they are going to do the same thing. The new world champion in a six-man tag, still can’t get rid of The Bore Horsemen (The Death Riders),” Jim Cornette said. [From 0:16 to 0:36]

It remains to be seen whether Hangman Page and Jon Moxley's match on Dynamite will be the final chapter of this former feud. If Hangman comes out on top, this may be the end of the Death Riders for now, as a new era should begin.

