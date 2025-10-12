AEW star to join Jon Moxley's Death Riders and immediately win major titles? Exploring the possibility

One of AEW's homegrown names finally became a World Champion at the company's pay-per-view last month. The star in question, Kris Statlander, was being scouted by Jon Moxley and The Death Riders for some time prior to that. Although the "Galaxy's Greatest Alien" has seemingly turned down The One True King and his crew, she could eventually change her mind and join the faction, especially if she sets her sights on the newly-announced Women's Tag Titles.

Since around this past June, Kris Statlander found herself being assessed by The Death Riders, with Jon Moxley voicing his encouragement and support for the former TBS Champion in their multiple backstage interactions. The original Death Rider's protege Wheeler Yuta, who had been stable-mates with Stat when they were in Best Friends, also played a key role in attempting to recruit her into their group, regularly showing up for her matches and offering her advice to help her win.

Last month at All Out : Toronto, Statlander shocked the world when she pinned Toni Storm with Yuta's seatbelt maneuver during the four-way AEW Women's World Title match to win the belt for the first time in her career. She defended the championship on the following episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite against Mina Shirakawa. After the bout, The Death Riders arrived to seemingly officially induct Born Again Kristen into their ranks. However, Stat refused to join the stable, flattening Wheeler Yuta with a lariat and flipping off Jon Moxley before escaping with Harley Cameron.

A week later, Statlander teamed with Darby Allin to defeat Yuta and Marina Shafir in a No-DQ Mixed Tornado showdown. Although she appears to be done with The Death Riders, the 30-year-old could eventually change her mind and link up with the violent faction. She could do so not only to maintain her hold over the Women's Championship, but also to pursue a new set of belts - the recently unveiled AEW Women's Tag Team Titles.

Jon Moxley could instruct Stat and Shafir to bring more gold to The Death Riders to make up for the group's losses earlier this year. This could prompt Kris and Marina to team up and secure the Women's World Tag Team Championships for their unit.

Kris Statlander was in action AEW Collision

The October 11 episode of Saturday Night AEW Collision aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and featured a trios match pitting The Triangle of Madness against the team of Harley Cameron, Toni Storm and Kris Statlander. Tensions arising from a misfired kick between the Women's World Champion and the "Timeless" One enabled the heel group to take advantage, as the bout ended with Thekla spearing Harley for the victory.

Kris Statlander almost accidentally kicking Toni Storm [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Statlander and Storm are set to go one-on-one for the Women's Title later this coming weekend at WrestleDream 2025.

