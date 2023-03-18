AEW star must return to WWE after 4 years to cost Roman Reigns his titles and set up retirement match 

With Roman Reigns gearing up for WWE WrestleMania 39, all eyes are on Cody Rhodes to see if he can overcome his toughest opponent yet. However, a certain AEW star's unexpected return could easily be the event that leads to a post-mania storyline.

The star in question is Cody Rhodes' brother, Dustin Rhodes (aka Goldust). Despite being 53 years old, he is still quite proficient inside the squared circle. His first bout against the American Nightmare at the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view is still considered to be one of the best matches in AEW. He was also in action recently alongside Keith Lee, where he demonstrated his remarkable talent and experience.

Dustin Rhodes has already stated that he will retire this year. Given his career in WWE, it makes sense to end it at the Stamford-based Promotion. Furthermore, it would also be perfectly logical if Dustin returned to tip the scales in Cody's favor at WrestleMania.

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes Let your light shine for the world. Do what you love and find your passion. #keepsteppin Let your light shine for the world. Do what you love and find your passion. #keepsteppin https://t.co/rJdcMYIpRp

This could also be the stepping stone for a final feud between the Natural and Tribal Chief, making for an epic send-off for the veteran star.

Cody Rhodes has spoken on the possibility of Dustin Rhodes returning to WWE

The American Nightmare is apparently quite keen to have his brother alongside him if he dethrones Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Sounds, Cody Rhodes explained his reasons for wanting Dustin Rhodes in WWE during WrestleMania 39

"And also it's something that he wasn't able to get, and I mean that with all the respect in the world, he's had a wonderful career. But if I can't share it with my dad, it would be fun, even just to see [Dustin], even if it was just backstage. And I think something like that could work out," he concluded. [1:30:38 - 1:30:55]

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Dustin will appear in WWE in the future.

Do you want to see Dustin Rhodes feud with Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below!

﻿

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes