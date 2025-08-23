AEW star to return after 459 days & help MJF dethrone Hangman Page at Forbidden Door? Possibility explored

By Enzo Curabo
Published Aug 23, 2025 01:36 GMT
MJF and Hangman Page are set to clash at Forbidden Door [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]
MJF and Hangman Page are set to clash at Forbidden Door [Photo: allelitewrestling.com]

At Forbidden Door this weekend, MJF is set to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. Could a major star make their long-awaited return and help Friedman win back his title?

Ad

Wardlow has been associated with the Salt of the Earth since joining the company, whether as allies or foes. He has not been seen since the Dynamite before Double or Nothing last year, when he was still affiliated with the Undisputed Kingdom. The faction has split up and has gone on separate paths. He has been around backstage recently and could be nearing his return.

A few days ago, on Dynamite, MJF tipped the scales of their match in his favor by forcing Hangman Page to agree to certain terms. He forced him to do so after kidnapping Mark Briscoe and threatening to burn him alive. These terms included the title being able to change hands by disqualification and count-out, with the most crucial one being that their title match would not use the contract he won at All In.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Friedman has a guarantee should things go south. In the case that Hangman ends up beating him cleanly to defend his title, he could go with his backup plan by bringing out Wardlow and having him attack Page. Once he regains his senses, he could execute his contract and have another title match, this time fully in his favor, and he would walk out as the champion.

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

MJF is confident he will walk out as the new world champion

MJF has made a bold claim about his match this weekend as he feels that he has covered all the bases needed for his match with 'Hangman' Adam Page. During their last encounter at Revolution, Hangman walked out the victor, but now the stakes are higher.

Friedman has taken to X/Twitter to claim that he had different ways of winning, and he could easily use Page's weaknesses against him to achieve this. He believed there was no way he was walking out without the title.

Ad
"Hangman’s anger will get him DQ’d. Hangman’s eagerness will get him counted out. Or hangman’s hubris will get him pinned or submitted. No matter how you slice it. You are reading the post of your next AEW WORLD CHAMPION," Max wrote.

It is unclear if everything will go to plan for MJF. Last time around, he lost cleanly, but he may look to have some plans up his sleeve should things go south.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications