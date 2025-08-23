AEW star to return after 459 days & help MJF dethrone Hangman Page at Forbidden Door? Possibility explored

At Forbidden Door this weekend, MJF is set to challenge Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship. Could a major star make their long-awaited return and help Friedman win back his title?Wardlow has been associated with the Salt of the Earth since joining the company, whether as allies or foes. He has not been seen since the Dynamite before Double or Nothing last year, when he was still affiliated with the Undisputed Kingdom. The faction has split up and has gone on separate paths. He has been around backstage recently and could be nearing his return.A few days ago, on Dynamite, MJF tipped the scales of their match in his favor by forcing Hangman Page to agree to certain terms. He forced him to do so after kidnapping Mark Briscoe and threatening to burn him alive. These terms included the title being able to change hands by disqualification and count-out, with the most crucial one being that their title match would not use the contract he won at All In.Friedman has a guarantee should things go south. In the case that Hangman ends up beating him cleanly to defend his title, he could go with his backup plan by bringing out Wardlow and having him attack Page. Once he regains his senses, he could execute his contract and have another title match, this time fully in his favor, and he would walk out as the champion.MJF is confident he will walk out as the new world championMJF has made a bold claim about his match this weekend as he feels that he has covered all the bases needed for his match with 'Hangman' Adam Page. During their last encounter at Revolution, Hangman walked out the victor, but now the stakes are higher.Friedman has taken to X/Twitter to claim that he had different ways of winning, and he could easily use Page's weaknesses against him to achieve this. He believed there was no way he was walking out without the title.&quot;Hangman’s anger will get him DQ’d. Hangman’s eagerness will get him counted out. Or hangman’s hubris will get him pinned or submitted. No matter how you slice it. You are reading the post of your next AEW WORLD CHAMPION,&quot; Max wrote.Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJFLINKHangman’s anger will get him DQ’d. Hangman’s eagerness will get him counted out. Or hangman’s hubris will get him pinned or submitted. No matter how you slice it. You are reading the post of your next AEW WORLD CHAMPION.It is unclear if everything will go to plan for MJF. Last time around, he lost cleanly, but he may look to have some plans up his sleeve should things go south.