AEW star should return to WWE after 4-year absence to turn on Cody Rhodes and set up retirement match

Cody Rhodes is just a few weeks away from challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania, but once that match is over, which AEW star should return to the company to confront him?

The answer is his older brother Dustin Rhodes, who might not be with WWE at the time of writing, but given that his contract with AEW expires in July, that could all change by the end of the year.

Dustin left WWE in 2019 shortly before the first-ever AEW pay-per-view, which featured the Rhodes brothers facing each other. However, they need to run it back one more time before Dustin retires.

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic



Read more down below. Dustin Rhodes has revealed that his AEW contract ends in July of 2023, he previously said that he is planning on retiring from competition in 2023.Read more down below. Dustin Rhodes has revealed that his AEW contract ends in July of 2023, he previously said that he is planning on retiring from competition in 2023.Read more down below.👇 https://t.co/TCeQmMwYTH

But why should Dustin turn on Cody? While Cody has succeeded a lot in his career as a heel, he is arguably one of the most popular WWE Superstars the company has seen in the last few years, making it the logical choice for him to be the babyface.

With it being a potential retirement match for Dustin Rhodes, Cody would be the obvious choice given their real-life history, but despite Dustin potentially turning on his brother, he is still respected enough by the fans that they won't boo him out of the building during their match, giving him the right kind of send-off.

Dustin Rhodes has proved during his AEW career with matches against the likes of CM Punk, Claudio Castagnoli, and Swerve Strickland that he is more than capable of hanging with the best, and if he gets to do that in WWE one more time, then he should jump all over that opportunity.

Dustin and Cody Rhodes' match in AEW is still seen as one of the best in company history

Since 2019, AEW has treated wrestling fans to some of the greatest matches in the history of the business. The roster is loaded with some of the best wrestlers in the world who go out every week and arguably produce the best wrestling on television.

Despite all of the recent matches that have received critical acclaim, the match between Dustin and Cody Rhodes from Double or Nothing 2019 is still seen as one of the best in AEW history.

The match is famous for being the first time the two men were able to tell the story they wanted given that WWE was never sold on the idea of having them wrestle each other, while also being famous for how violently bloody it was.

Cody Rhodes may have come out on top on the night, but the match was a sure-fire way of proving to people that despite being a 30-plus year veteran of the business, Dustin Rhodes still had it.

Would you like to see Dustin vs. Cody Rhodes one more time? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes