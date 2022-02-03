AEW star sends a warning to NJPW's Will Ospreay

AEW's FTR have made it their mission to uphold the prestige of tag team wrestling, reigning atop the industry as one of the greatest tandems on the planet today. They don't mind talking about it, either, as they have boasted about their results against legendary duos such as the Young Bucks, the Hardy Boyz, and even WWE Hall of Famers the Rock 'n' Roll Express.

But it would seem these illustrious victories have done little to satiate FTR's hunger, as they continue to make use of Twitter to seek out their next challenge. Taking a break from their long-running feud with the Briscoes, the former AEW tag champs posed the question as to who holds the throne on the independent scene. NJPW star Will Ospreay responded by putting over his United Empire stablemates, the Aussie Open duo of Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher. Ospreay then dared the Pinnacle's tag team to find out for themselves.

Dax Harwood appeared keen on the idea of facing the team while remaining dismissive of Ospreay's dare. Aussie Open have enjoyed success in both RevPro and Progress, and would easily fit the billing for an FTR dream match should both teams desire it.

FTR vs the Briscoes could make its way from Twitter to AEW Dynamite soon

Will Ospreay isn't the only one in a Twitter spat with FTR. The Briscoes and FTR have both refused to let up the social media pressure as the two legendary tag teams angle for a dream match together. The rivalry has become so heated that the teams are becoming synonymous, with fans hanging onto every exchange as the continuous back and forth rages across Twitter.

The Briscoes have been linked with AEW recently and haven't shied away from tagging Tony Khan in their Twitter rivalry with the duo formerly known as the Revival. FTR on the other hand have dismissed the Briscoes as small indy guys, bashing their credibility on the big stage when compared to FTR themselves, who have captured titles in WWE, AEW and AAA thusfar.

As the war of words between the two teams rages on, the likelihood of an FTR vs the Briscoes dream match continues to increase. An in-ring clash seems inevitable at this point, and fans eagerly await the former GCW tag champs' arrival in AEW.

