AEW star who vanished from television must return at Revolution - Here's why it's vital 

AEW Revolution is stacked with a heavy-hitting list of feuds, from Cope looking to win his first World Championship in the promotion to Hangman Page and MJF looking to settle their discord once and for all. With most titles on the line, Mercedes Mone will defend her TBS Championship against Momo Watanabe.

During the latter half of last year, Mone had her bodyguard, Kamille, to handle those who challenged her. Her notable absence could result in a return at Revolution for a chance to finally get revenge.

Kamille signed with AEW in February last year and officially debuted five months later. Her impressive physique and height quickly set her apart from the rest of the roster. The 32-year-old's run came to a screeching halt on November 30 when she was found lying on the floor backstage after an apparent attack by an unknown assailant. This happened shortly after she snapped and quit as The CEO's bodyguard.

Since then, Kamille has not appeared in the AEW ring. A long while after her much-noted television absence, rumors surfaced about Tony Khan and the promotion seemingly being done with the star.

Meanwhile, Kamille has enjoyed the spotlight and was present at the Queen of the Ring movie premiere, featuring AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm and Emily Bett Rickards. Kamille reportedly refused to discuss the nature of her current relationship with the promotion.

Kamille's quest for revenge could put her in the AEW spotlight

The 32-year-old already had an impressive resume with the National Wrestling Alliance, where she is a former NWA Women's World Champion. If she returns at the pay-per-view, it makes logical sense for her to make Mercedes Mone her first target, especially considering how she quit being Mone's bodyguard and suspiciously attacked backstage during an edition of Rampage last November.

This move could also enable Kamille to compete for the TBS Championship, winning it and moving to the forefront of the roster. The positive reaction to Megan Bayne's rising stardom and showcase could force Tony Khan to book a blockbuster feud for the women's division.

Kamille's return at Revolution could prove impactful on Mercedes Mone's current AEW run

While Kamille would be in the spotlight of the promotion, another talent could benefit from it - Mercedes Mone. Ever since the former WWE star debuted on the promotion, her run has been adequate but not at par with her talent levels in her former employment.

While a revenge feud is bound to happen, post that, Mone might be on the path of rediscovering herself and refining her presentation to the fans. This would elevate her stance and possibly push her back to the stardom position she once held in WWE.

Moreover, Mercedes Mone's reformed surge could lead her to defeat current fan favorites like Toni Storm, Mariah May, and others, potentially in a PPV main event to win over fans. Another method could be pitting her against AEW original Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, or Jamie Hayter to gain an advantage over the fans.

Kamille could become the face of the AEW women's division

The comparison between Kamille and Megan Bayne is apparent from their physical appearances. The promotion could benefit from a revamped and positive push for the 32-year-old star following her absence. The women's division has several potential stars to elevate their status, but their booking and repetitive angles lead them astray. Barring Toni Storm and Mariah May's intense feud, the female talent deserves a much-needed boost.

The star has showcased her wrestling skills and strength on numerous occasions in AEW. This alone is evidence that if Kamille is properly utilized, All Elite Wrestling could find themselves a new face of the women's division, rising to the level of WWE's Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and other notable names who have transformed women's wrestling.

