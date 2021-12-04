5 AEW stars who have dated WWE Superstars

Just like the rest of the wrestling industry, AEW too has some power couples working for the company. Healthy relationships have allowed many stars to focus on their work and perform better.

Several current AEW stars are also either dating WWE Superstars or are currently in a relationship with them. Most of these performers worked for WWE at some point in their careers.

The wrestling industry has seen several big names get together over the years. With that being said, take a look at the five AEW who’ve dated WWE Superstars.

#5. AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and former WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole

AEW has raked in some of the best wrestlers in the world since they launched in 2019. Two major stars who have signed with AEW are Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., and Adam Cole.

Before Cole made it to AEW, he was seen as a cornerstone in WWE NXT. Cole won the NXT Championship twice and had great reigns with the title both times.

While working for WWE, Cole was dating AEW star Baker. The two had known each other for several years and they got together in 2017. Adam Cole appeared on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette and revealed that Baker was initially hesitant to go on a date with him. He then spoke about what the selling point was that pushed Baker into dating him.

"The selling point for her [Britt Baker] was that I went to New Japan to wrestle at Wrestle Kingdom, and she was so impressed that I went to Japan and was still messaging her all the time. So, she's, like, 'oh okay he's actually interested.' So, I finally talked her into going on a date with me where we met kinda halfway in the middle where it was two and a half hours for me and same for her. We closed the place down and it was six hours of us sitting there and talking. We had so many cups of coffee. I remember seeing her for the first time and got the heart-drop-into-your-stomach feeling, like, I was nervous and the date went really, really well. Then we just started talking everyday and hit really really close and the rest was history," Adam Cole said.

After working on different promotions for a couple of years, Cole signed with AEW. The couple can now manage to work and travel together as they are signed to the same company.

