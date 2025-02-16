AEW World Title to change hands twice, Beth Phoenix arrives, The Young Bucks are back? 5 Early predictions for Revolution 2025

AEW Grand Slam 2025 was a highly entertaining show. The event was stacked with many great matches, with most of the bouts delivering on the high expectations. Toni Storm's record-setting fourth AEW Women's World Title win was the biggest talking point to come out of All Elite Wrestling's first-ever show in Australia.

The next stop on the AEW calendar will be Revolution 2025. The show will emanate from the Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles, California on March 9, 2025. Several exciting matches have already been announced for the pay-per-view, including a first-time-ever clash between Cope and Jon Moxley.

Tony Khan would like to continue All Elite Wrestling's recent momentum and deliver yet another solid pay-per-view for the fans. In this article, let's look at five early predictions for Revolution 2025.

#5. Saraya could return to confront Mercedes Mone

At AEW Grand Slam 2025, Mercedes Mone decimated Harley Cameron to extend her TBS Championship reign. Despite receiving immense support from her home crowd, the popular challenger could not overcome her dominant challenger.

While Cameron could not get the job done against The CEO, Saraya could return to take revenge from Mone on her behalf. The Anti-Diva has not been seen on television for months, with her last match taking place in October 2024.

Mercedes Mone could hold another classic championship celebration at Revolution 2025 to celebrate her victory in Australia. The erstwhile Sasha Banks could be interrupted by a returning Saraya, who could lay down a challenge for Mone's TBS Championship.

The CEO would be infuriated with the former WWE Divas Champion for cutting short her celebrations. It could lead to a brawl between the two stars, which could see The Anti-Diva come out on top.

#4. The Young Bucks could finally return

The Young Bucks were last seen in All Elite Wrestling in October 2024. The duo lost the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Private Party in their last appearance in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Since then, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have maintained distance from the Tony Khan-led company.

At Wrestle Dynasty 2025, the two brothers became the new IWGP Tag Team Champions by defeating Los Ingobernables de Japon and United Empire. The reign did not last very long, as The Bucks lost their titles to Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito at NJPW's New Beginning in Osaka 2025 event.

Following their brief run in Japan, it is high time that The Young Bucks return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Hurt Syndicate is in desperate need of some worthy challengers, and The Bucks fit that bill perfectly.

The villainous EVPs could make their return at Revolution 2025 to address the California crowd. The duo could be interrupted by Kazuchika Okada, who could reunite with the former AEW World Tag Team Champions.

The trio could eventually be confronted by the Bobby Lashley-led faction, who could sow the seeds for a match between the two factions.

#3. Beth Phoenix could make her AEW debut at Revolution 2025

Marina Shafir has been a thorn in Cope's side ever since he began targeting The Death Riders. While The Rated-R Superstar has gathered enough partners to help him against Jon Moxley and his companions, the lack of a female ally has troubled the veteran in dealing with Shafir's threat.

The situation could change at Revolution 2025 with the groundbreaking arrival of Beth Phoenix. After months of speculation, The Glamazon could finally debut in All Elite Wrestling to neutralize The Problem.

Phoenix's emergence would ensure that Cope has one less threat to deal with. The former WWE Divas Champion could force Marina Shafir to be ejected from the arena, ensuring that she does not get to influence the result of the AEW World Title match at Revolution 2025.

The promotion's women's division will greatly benefit from the addition of Beth Phoenix, who is one of the most iconic female stars to ever step foot in the ring.

#2. The Undisputed Kingdom could put an end to The Death Riders' reign as World Trios Champions

The Undisputed Kingdom clashed with The Death Riders in the latest episode of Dynamite. The trio of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Pac put their AEW World Trios Titles on the line in this contest

It was a hard-hitting contest, which kept the fans on the edge of their seats. In the end, Wheeler Yuta cleverly hit Kyle O'Reilly with a low blow to pick up the victory for his team.

It might not be the last time we see The Undisputed Kingdom go head-to-head with The Death Riders. The Adam Cole-led faction could demand a rematch against the Trios Champions at Revolution 2025.

In a shocking turn of events, Cole, Strong, and O'Reilly could defeat their opponents to win the AEW World Trios Championships at the California pay-per-view. The Undisputed Kingdom could be assisted by names like Jay White, Daniel Garcia, and Cope - stars who already have issues with the villainous group.

The Death Riders losing the Trios Titles would certainly serve as a distraction for Jon Moxley heading into his match with Cope.

#1. Christian Cage could win the AEW World Championship after Cope dethrones Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley's fourth AEW World Championship reign has not received a great response from the fans. At Revolution 2025, Tony Khan could conclude The Death Riders' story arc by taking the world title off The One True King.

Cope could leave the California crowd stunned by dethroning Moxley at Revolution 2025. The Ultimate Opportunist could pull off an incredible underdog performance against The Death Riders, putting an end to the faction's tyranny for good.

However, Cope's ecstasy might not last long. Moments after his historic victory, The Master Manipulator could be targeted by Christian Cage. The leader of The Patriarchy could finish off a vulnerable Cope in a matter of minutes to finally become the new AEW World Champion.

It will be one of the greatest endings to an AEW pay-per-view in history. The visual of a victorious Christian Cage standing over the lifeless body of his former best friend would be a sight to behold for the fans.

