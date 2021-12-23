5 upcoming AEW and WWE stars under 30 years old

AEW and WWE are both gearing up for the future by pushing young rising stars to the forefront on television. Talent is the lifeblood of the pro-wrestling industry. Beyond pageantry, production, and billion-dollar TV deals, it’s the men and women who step into the squared circle that keeps us hooked each week.

While the bulk of the main eventers in WWE are currently in their mid to early 40s, the company is also investing in its future with NXT 2.0 and the Next In Line talent program.

Meanwhile, AEW has propelled multiple wrestlers from obscurity to mainstream recognition, like Darby Allin, Britt Baker, and 'Hangman' Adam Page. The best part is they're only in their late 20s to early 30s, with their entire career ahead of them.

With each era comes the dawning of a new generation. Several wrestlers from both companies in their early 20s are chomping at the bit to make an impact. As 2022 rolls around, who will break the proverbial glass ceiling as the next big thing?

Here are the best AEW and WWE wrestlers under the age of 25.

#5. AEW: Hook, 22 years old

Elijah Close @ElijahClose17 AEW Rampage apparently gained viewers with a steady demo



Thank HOOK AEW Rampage apparently gained viewers with a steady demo Thank HOOK https://t.co/OiCmGUWqaW

AEW may have stumbled upon a future superstar in Hook. Fuelled by a meme-inspired groundswell of support, the rookie member of Team Taz is already one of the most over wrestlers in the company. He was recently the #1 merchandise seller in AEW, surpassing CM Punk. No one expected the son of AEW commentator and ECW legend Taz to look so good in his debut match against Fuego Del Sol, but the 22-year-old has all the intangibles to be a future star.

With his cocky attitude, cool move set, Action Bronson theme song, and anime hair, he oozes charisma. I mean, if you’re not a Hooker yet, 2022 will be the year you jump on the Hook Hype Train. Mark our words.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh