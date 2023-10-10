AEW yet to pull out the big guns at Dynamite Title Tuesday? Exploring major swerve

On Tuesday, AEW Dynamite will go head-to-head against WWE NXT. In a bid to win this war, the Stamford-based promotion has made several additions to Tuesday's episode of NXT. From the first 30 minutes of the show being commercial-free to appearances from John Cena and Paul Heyman, the former black and gold brand seems ready.

In comparison, All Elite Wrestling is not far behind. The Jacksonville-based promotion has booked a great card and followed WWE's lead in airing the first 30 minutes of their upcoming episode commercial-free. However, that's not all. Along with new additions to the show and title matches, Dynamite Title Tuesday might also witness a debut.

On Tuesday, AEW fans could witness former WWE superstar Mercedes Mone make her debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Since leaving WWE, Mone has been linked with a move to the Tony Khan-led promotion. While a stint in Japan and injuries have made signing with AEW difficult, now would be the right time for Mone to arrive.

Even though it might be too soon for the 31-year-old to return considering she suffered an injury at NJPW's Resurgence PPV, All Elite Wrestling could book Mone to cut a promo. If the former WWE Superstar does appear on Dynamite, Tony Khan can be assured of some added viewership given her following.

AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday will witness Edge make his in-ring debut

At AEW WrestleDream, Adam Copeland, FKA Edge in WWE, made his shocking debut. Copeland's move surprised many given how loyal he had been to WWE for the last 25 years. However, it also got many excited since the 49-year-old would now experience fresh feuds and matches he never could have imagined earlier.

Copeland made his AEW debut when Christian, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus were about to attack Sting after Christian defended his TNT Championship against Darby Allin. While it felt as if Copeland would join the beatdown on Sting at first, things took a turn when The Rated R-Superstar launched an attack on Christian's partners.

During this turn from Copeland, Christian Cage managed to escape the ring. Later, during the media scrum for WrestleDream, it was announced that the 49-year-old superstar will face Lucharsaurs at Dynamite Title Tuesday in what would be the former's in-ring debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While Copeland did make appearances at Dynamite and Collision after WrestleDream, fans will be most excited to see him compete inside the ring. Given that Christian refused to become a tag team with the former WWE Champion again, it will be interesting to see how this story progresses on Dynamite.

Do you think we've seen the last of Christian Cage and Adam Copeland as allies? Sound off in the comments section below.