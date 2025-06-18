After Mariah May, 3 AEW stars who are most likely to join WWE next

Former AEW star Mariah May recently made her WWE debut under the name Blake Monroe. The 26-year-old is one of WWE's biggest acquisitions in recent years. She has the potential to be a future main eventer, and she is already looking to become the next NXT Women's Champion.

WWE raided All Elite Wrestling's locker room this year. They have signed many names apart from May and intend to carry on this onslaught. Tony Khan has lost prominent names such as Rusev, Penta, Rey Fenix, and more. Even though the Jacksonville-based company is having a monumental year, wrestlers will keep leaving the promotion. After all, the professional wrestling business is fickle.

Here are three AEW stars who are most likely to join Mariah May in WWE.

#3. Britt Baker

Britt Baker was one of All Elite Wrestling's crucial names during its initial years. Tony Khan pushed her to the moon, and she eventually got over with fans worldwide. Unfortunately, as the women's division expanded, the former AEW Women's World Champion got lost in the shuffle. She hasn't appeared on Dynamite since 2024, and rumors suggest that she is jumping ship.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., would be a massive signing for WWE. The 34-year-old is talented in the ring and on the microphone. She also has a knack for violence and controversy, making her a polarizing figure within the internet wrestling community. Nevertheless, she has a mean streak and the look of a megastar.

#2. Buddy Matthews

AEW star Buddy Matthews is a member of the Hounds of Hell faction. He is currently sidelined due to injury, and it is not known when he will return to in-ring action. Buddy is one of All Elite Wrestling's most talented wrestlers. However, his success in the company has been marginal. Even though he is a former AEW World Trios Champion, Tony Khan has severely underutilized him.

The Australian native is a former WWE star and could very well follow Mariah May to the Stamford-based promotion. He is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and is popular among fans. He would be a great addition to the locker room. Furthermore, he could probably get to spend more time with his wife, former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

#1. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is a future WWE Hall of Famer. He is one of the greatest of all time and has achieved success everywhere he has wrestled. Y2J has been with All Elite Wrestling since the company's inception. He was the inaugural AEW World Champion and a former FTW Champion. According to a recent Fightful Select report, his current contract with the Tony Khan-led company will expire this year. WWE might be his next destination after all.

Even though The Ayatollah of Rock 'n' Rolla is 54, WWE still might have a place for him. After all is said and done, he is a legend and a sports entertainment genius. Almost every character he has portrayed is iconic, and he certainly has the potential to reinvent himself. One last title reign before eventual retirement would be the cherry on the cake.

