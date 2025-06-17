Chris Jericho shows off impressive physique ahead of impending AEW return

While we haven't seen Chris Jericho on AEW TV in months, his recent post on X showing off his ripped physique has created buzz among fans online.

Chris Jericho has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion since its launch in 2019. The Learning Tree was the company’s inaugural World Champion and has consistently been in the spotlight. However, fans haven’t seen him on weekly programming since the April 9 episode of Dynamite, after his ROH World Title loss to Bandido at the AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV.

Following that defeat, Jericho reportedly stormed off backstage, frustrated with his understudies, Bryan Keith and Big Bill. Since then, he's been absent from the promotion.

Trending

Last night, however, Jericho took to X to post an image of himself showing off a significantly leaner and more muscular physique.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

"Have a great week, everybody! Make some cool sh*t happen and see you all at @wasummercon this weekend!" he wrote.

Image credit: Jericho on X/Twitter

You can check out Jericho's tweet here.

The post confirms that Jericho will be attending Washington State Summer Con, set for June 20-22, and also raises speculation about whether the Learning Tree will return to AEW TV soon.

In terms of Jericho's future, earlier reports suggested that his current hiatus was not contract-related and that he still has six months left on his AEW deal. Meanwhile, other reports stated that Tony Khan has nothing on the table for his AEW return at the moment.

AEW's Jericho reacts to bizarre reason why WWE legend had to re-record match

WWE legend Michelle McCool recently revealed that she had to redo a pre-tape match and recalled Chris Jericho's reaction when he heard the reason behind it.

Speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast, McCool mentioned that a higher official told her and Victoria to re-shoot their match because their punches looked superior to WWE's men. This brought out a puzzled reaction from The Learning Tree, who was present during this exchange.

"They're like, 'No, seriously, y'all's punches look better than the guys,'" McCool said. "I'm like, 'Hold up.' Of course, I was saying this in my head. 'Hold up, how is that our problem?' That's not a me problem. That's a you problem. And, actually, Chris Jericho was standing there, and he said that. He was like, 'If their punches look better than the guys, that's the guys' problem." [ 21:10 onwards ]

McCool, who stepped away from WWE in 2011, was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More