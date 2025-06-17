Chris Jericho shows off impressive physique ahead of impending AEW return

While we haven't seen Chris Jericho on AEW TV in months, his recent post on X showing off his ripped physique has created buzz among fans online.
Chris Jericho has been with the Jacksonville-based promotion since its launch in 2019. The Learning Tree was the company’s inaugural World Champion and has consistently been in the spotlight. However, fans haven’t seen him on weekly programming since the April 9 episode of Dynamite, after his ROH World Title loss to Bandido at the AEW Dynasty 2025 PPV.
Following that defeat, Jericho reportedly stormed off backstage, frustrated with his understudies, Bryan Keith and Big Bill. Since then, he's been absent from the promotion.
Last night, however, Jericho took to X to post an image of himself showing off a significantly leaner and more muscular physique.
"Have a great week, everybody! Make some cool sh*t happen and see you all at @wasummercon this weekend!" he wrote.
You can check out Jericho's tweet here.
The post confirms that Jericho will be attending Washington State Summer Con, set for June 20-22, and also raises speculation about whether the Learning Tree will return to AEW TV soon.
In terms of Jericho's future, earlier reports suggested that his current hiatus was not contract-related and that he still has six months left on his AEW deal. Meanwhile, other reports stated that Tony Khan has nothing on the table for his AEW return at the moment.
AEW's Jericho reacts to bizarre reason why WWE legend had to re-record match
WWE legend Michelle McCool recently revealed that she had to redo a pre-tape match and recalled Chris Jericho's reaction when he heard the reason behind it.
Speaking on the Six Feet Under podcast, McCool mentioned that a higher official told her and Victoria to re-shoot their match because their punches looked superior to WWE's men. This brought out a puzzled reaction from The Learning Tree, who was present during this exchange.
"They're like, 'No, seriously, y'all's punches look better than the guys,'" McCool said. "I'm like, 'Hold up.' Of course, I was saying this in my head. 'Hold up, how is that our problem?' That's not a me problem. That's a you problem. And, actually, Chris Jericho was standing there, and he said that. He was like, 'If their punches look better than the guys, that's the guys' problem." [ 21:10 onwards ]
McCool, who stepped away from WWE in 2011, was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.