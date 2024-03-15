After Mercedes Mone, Tony Khan must sign another former WWE Women's Champion and complete his division

Following the grand AEW debut of Mercedes Mone, the company's President Tony Khan, might be eyeing another former WWE NXT Women's Champion to add to his roster.

The former WWE NXT Women's Champion in question is Mandy Rose. The former longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion has been absent from the wrestling scene ever since her release from the Stamford-based promotion back in 2022. She was released for allegedly breaching her contract and moved on with other endeavors.

Amid her absence for over a year, the wrestling community has been missing Mandy Rose's presence on screen. Recently, Mandy made it clear that she still hasn't hung up her boots and would love to come back. Rose also admitted that she is enjoying her freedom but isn't yet done with wrestling as of now.

Following Mandy's potential return tease, fans on the internet have raised their expectations even more. Due to the way she was let go by the WWE, it's unlikely that she would return there. Therefore, AEW could be the best place for her. Tony Khan would love to give Rose a handsome contract, as she is one of the prominent stars in the industry.

Furthermore, one of the hottest free agents, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), made her AEW debut this past Wednesday. The addition of Mandy Rose to the All Elite women's division would be a cherry on top. It would be interesting to see if Rose appears in Tony Khan's promotion any time soon.

What is Mercedes Mone up to after her AEW debut?

Mercedes Mone made her grand arrival on AEW Dynamite 'Big Business' this past week and cut an emotional promo thanking fans while opening the show. She also appeared towards the end of the show, attacking the TBS Women's Champion Julia Hart and joining forces with Willow Nightingale.

Expand Tweet

Considering the ending segment, it seems Mone could target the TBS Championship going forward. Furthermore, she has a history with Willow Nightingale as well. It remains to be seen who will be Mone's first All Elite opponent.

Poll : Do you want to see Mandy Rose in AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion