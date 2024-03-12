Former WWE Superstar eyes potential return to wrestling: "I haven't hung up the boots"

A former WWE Superstar recently revealed she's not ready to walk away from wrestling, suggesting a potential comeback.

The star in question is Mandy Rose, a one-time longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion. On December 13th, 2022, she lost the NXT women's title to Roxanne Perez, and the very next day, she was let go by the Stamford-based promotion. According to reports, the 33-year-old female star's release stemmed from uploading explicit photos on her online platform, which violated the company's terms.

Although Rose hasn't stepped into the squared circle for over a year, she's stayed active online. From social media and skincare brands to a podcast and her popular subscription platform, the former WWE NXT Women's Champion has carved out a new path for herself. The wrestling fans were curious about Mandy Rose's in-ring future. At the Monopoly Events Q&A, she opened up about a potential return to wrestling and made it clear that she was not done with wrestling:

"I always tell people, I haven't hung up the boots. There are times when I really think about it, and I'm like, 'I would love to come back,' if it was the right time, right place. I wouldn't say no, but right now, I am enjoying my time and my freedom. It just has to be the right time, but I don't think I'm done wrestling." (H/T: Fightful)

Mandy Rose sends a message to Trish Stratus, reacts to WWE Hall of Famer's latest photo

The former NXT Women's Champion recently sent a message to Trish Stratus reacting to her latest photo on social media.

Following the Hall of Famer's feud with Becky Lynch, which ended at Payback 2023, Stratus has been on a hiatus. The 48-year-old WWE legend dropped a new picture on social media, and Mandy Rose commented on it with several emojis.

Even though Rose has teased a potential in-ring return sooner or later, the chances of her returning to World Wrestling Entertainment remain to be unknown.

Do you think Mandy Rose will ever return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section.