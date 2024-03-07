Mandy Rose sends a message to Trish Stratus, reacts to her latest photo

Mandy Rose recently reacted to Trish Stratus' latest photo on Instagram. The Hall of Famer returned to WWE last year as a full-time competitor and feuded with Becky Lynch, which ended at Payback in September 2023.

Rose was one of the popular stars in WWE, and many often compared her to Stratus. Prior to getting released by the company in late 2022, Mandy formed the Toxic Attraction faction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on the developmental brand. She held the NXT Women's Championship for 413 days before losing it to Roxanne Perez.

On Instagram, Stratus shared a new photo. Rose reacted by commenting with many emojis, including the 'Peach Emoji.'

Check out Stratus' latest photo and a screengrab of Rose's comment:

Mandy Rose commented on a potential return to professional wrestling

Mandy Rose started focusing on her ventures outside of the professional wrestling business after being released by WWE in 2022.

Speaking on the Power Alphas Podcast, Rose remained unsure about a return to WWE. She even admitted to enjoying life outside of professional wrestling, as she completely turned down the idea of a return, as of now at least.

"I don’t know if I’ll ever be back in WWE. I don’t know what the future holds. However, I’m enjoying my life a lot right now, and we’re getting married soon. We got a lot of big plans, a lot of trips, lot of exciting things in the works. So yeah, that’s your answer... You never shut doors. I will say, if I was to ever come back, it would be for my fans, for you guys. Because I know you guys miss me, and I miss you guys too," she said.

During her time in WWE, Mandy Rose was involved in multiple memorable storylines, most notably her romantic angle with Otis. She initially broke onto the main roster in 2017 as part of Absolution with Paige and Sonya Deville. Rose and Deville later formed a tag team known as Fire & Desire.

