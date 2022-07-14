"There will never be another Mandy Rose" - The NXT Women's Champion gives her honest take on being compared to a WWE Hall of Famer

Mandy Rose has given her honest take on being compared to Trish Stratus.

Stratus is considered one of the greatest talents in the history of women's wrestling. During the early stages of Mandy Rose's career, many suggested that the reigning NXT Women's Champion could be the modern day version of the Hall of Famer.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Rose admitted that she is quite glad to finally receive the opportunity to shine in WWE after returning to NXT.

The 31-year-old noted that one needs to be presented with the proper opportunity to showcase what they are capable of. While speaking about the comparisons to Stratus, she boldly stated that there will never be another Mandy Rose:

"I'm given the opportunity and I'm able to showcase what I have, and I'm able to get the time. I'm having these longer matches and I'm able to show my true potential, and at the end of the day, I have it all. We said that from the beginning, obviously, all the way from Tough Enough, everyone's been saying, 'She could be the next Trish Stratus', all that, but it's like, you need to have that opportunity to be able to show and be able to showcase your maximum potential. There will never be another Mandy Rose," said Rose. [52:12-52:43]

Mandy Rose also discussed surpassing Charlotte Flair's reign as NXT Women's Champion

Mandy Rose captured her first singles title in WWE after returning to the NXT brand in 2021. She defeated Raquel Gonzalez/Rodriguez to win the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc in October last year.

Speaking during the same conversation on WWE's The Bump, Kayla Braxton pointed out that the Toxic Attraction leader had surpassed Charlotte Flair's reign as the NXT Women's Champion. Rose reacted by stating the following:

"I thought about it yesterday when I was sitting, getting ready for my match and I was like, 'Wow, who would've thought Mandy Rose passed Charlotte Flair's NXT reign?' I feel like, I go back and think about the times, you know, my times on RAW and SmackDown but I have to say, I'm having the most fun I've ever had in NXT. You know, obviously not only because I'm the champ but for many other reasons. You know, helping the other women out here, kind of giving back a little bit too. Obviously, I'm the veteran here."

Rose successfully defended her title on this week's NXT 2.0. However, her Toxic Attraction stablemates recently lost their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships to Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez.

