After MJF, another AEW star to get kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate in shocking twist? Analyzing the chances

AEW star MJF was kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate on tonight's edition of Dynamite. Last week, Maxwell couldn't control his anger and lashed out at Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for not supporting him. However, The All Mighty lost his temper and grabbed his neck to warn him. Things were made more clear on tonight by Shelton Benjamin.In MVP's absence, Shelton revealed that the former AEW World Champion was no longer a part of the faction. Montel was one of the crucial keys to MJF's inclusion in the faction. However, tensions rose this week. When MVP returns next Wednesday, he might confront Bobby and Shelton for their hasty decision.Montel could question the AEW World Tag Team Champions for kicking out MJF from the faction. After getting tired of MVP and MJF's shenanigans, Bobby could throw out MVP, too. The Hurt Syndicate's dynamics are seemingly in a state of flux right now, and things could go either way next week.Bobby Lashley speaking on AEW's MJF being a part of Hurt SyndicateThe All Mighty refused to take Maxwell into The Hurt Syndicate initially. However, after the latter's repeated efforts, Bobby accepted him into the faction.A few weeks ago, while speaking on WFAA Dallas, the current AEW World Tag Team Champion revealed that he still wants to punch Maxwell, but the latter had proved his worth.&quot;Over the course of time being with MJF, I never trusted the guy and I’m still kinda leery, but I see that he does bring a lot of value to what we’re doing right now. He starting to win me over more and more. In the beginning, I just wanted to punch him in his mouth. I still wanna punch him in his mouth from time to time, but I can say that he’s winning me over slowly but surely and I think that he might be a great addition to our group,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what happens next in The Hurt Syndicate saga.