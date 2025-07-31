  • home icon
  After MJF, another AEW star to get kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate in shocking twist? Analyzing the chances

By Tejas Pagare
Published Jul 31, 2025 05:22 GMT
MJF isn't a part of Hurt Syndicate anymore

AEW star MJF was kicked out of The Hurt Syndicate on tonight's edition of Dynamite. Last week, Maxwell couldn't control his anger and lashed out at Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for not supporting him. However, The All Mighty lost his temper and grabbed his neck to warn him. Things were made more clear on tonight by Shelton Benjamin.

In MVP's absence, Shelton revealed that the former AEW World Champion was no longer a part of the faction. Montel was one of the crucial keys to MJF's inclusion in the faction. However, tensions rose this week. When MVP returns next Wednesday, he might confront Bobby and Shelton for their hasty decision.

Montel could question the AEW World Tag Team Champions for kicking out MJF from the faction. After getting tired of MVP and MJF's shenanigans, Bobby could throw out MVP, too. The Hurt Syndicate's dynamics are seemingly in a state of flux right now, and things could go either way next week.

Bobby Lashley speaking on AEW's MJF being a part of Hurt Syndicate

The All Mighty refused to take Maxwell into The Hurt Syndicate initially. However, after the latter's repeated efforts, Bobby accepted him into the faction.

A few weeks ago, while speaking on WFAA Dallas, the current AEW World Tag Team Champion revealed that he still wants to punch Maxwell, but the latter had proved his worth.

"Over the course of time being with MJF, I never trusted the guy and I’m still kinda leery, but I see that he does bring a lot of value to what we’re doing right now. He starting to win me over more and more. In the beginning, I just wanted to punch him in his mouth. I still wanna punch him in his mouth from time to time, but I can say that he’s winning me over slowly but surely and I think that he might be a great addition to our group," he said.
It will be interesting to see what happens next in The Hurt Syndicate saga.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Edited by Harish Raj S
