After his recent suspension, Ricky Starks could stun the world by returning with an unexpected star

On the latest episode of AEW Collision, Ricky Starks was informed about his suspension, however, he could still show up as manager to an absent star, Wardlow, who could be nearing his return.

Tonight’s episode of Collision opened with Tony Schiavone calling out "Absolute" Ricky Starks. He informed the latter that he has been suspended from in-ring competition for the next 30 days because last week he assaulted Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat with a belt.

On last week's episode, Starks challenged CM Punk for the Real World Championship in the main event, where Steamboat was the special outside enforcer. Punk managed to retain the title with a little assistance from the WWE Hall of Famer. Following the match, Starks was infuriated, as he attacked the legend from behind, eventually assaulting him with his belt.

Meanwhile, he is suspended and might be unable to compete at the big upcoming events. The Absolute mentioned before leaving that he could still be a manager. Well, that could open a lot of doors, as he could manage Wardlow, who is absent as of now but could return sooner rather than later.

Wardlow has been off TV ever since the debut episode of Collision. Furthermore, having a manager like Starks could be a fresh change for the 35-year-old star, as the company reportedly had no plans for him after losing the TNT title.

This also means that Wardlow could return as a heel, and creatives can utilize his potential, as he recently said that he would like to take on CM Punk. It remains to be seen whether it happens to be the case.

Is Ricky Starks suspended for real?

In the world of pro wrestling, what you see on TV isn't actually the truth, instead, it's all part of the kayfabe. However, with Ricky Starks being suspended from in-ring competition ahead of two big events, "All In" and "All Out," fans might be wondering whether he really got suspended.

Well, if that was really the case, he wouldn't have been allowed to show up on TV. However, Starks said he has a manager's license and would appear next week as well. This all could mean AEW higher-ups have some big plans for The Absolute heading forward, considering his impressive improvement lately.

It remains to be seen what Starks brings to the table amid his suspension or whether the suspension could be lifted in some turn of events.

