AEW President Tony Khan recently made a major statement by signing WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair to his promotion. But could it also be part of a master plan to bring in a current SmackDown Superstar to All Elite Wrestling in the future?

The talent in question is none other than Charlotte Flair. The Queen is one of the most decorated stars in the sports entertainment juggernaut, winning 17 titles in total and many other accolades, but that could also be one of the reasons why she may look for new challenges outside of WWE.

Flair's husband, Andrade El Idolo, has already made the jump to AEW back in 2021. While Andrade is one of the major names on the roster, his booking has been underwhelming on most occasions, and Charlotte Flair aligning with him could be the boost he needs in his career.

Apart from potentially working as a couple on-screen with Andrade, there are multiple dream opponents for Charlotte in AEW, like Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Saraya, formerly known as Paige, Kris Statlander, and more. Her addition to All Elite Wrestling would give a much-needed spark to the Women's division.

If Tony Khan manages to land a deal with Charlotte Flair when her WWE contract expires, it could be seen as the biggest move in the history of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has previously expressed her desire to work with Andrade El Idolo

While speaking in an interview with Daily Mail UK's Alex McCarthy earlier this year, Charlotte Flair opened up about working with AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

The Queen stated that she would love to either manage her husband or team up with him in a mixed tag team match.

"One day I think I will be able to get to switch it up. I'd love to be beside my husband managing him, or mixed tag. I think when the time is right, I will get to switch it up, but I think again having such a serious role and where my career has gone, I don't know if I could change it because I've had such an incredible one," Charlotte Flair said.

It will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair jumps ship to AEW and joins forces with Andrade El Idolo somewhere down the line.

