Charlotte Flair opens up about desire to work with her AEW spouse

Charlotte Flair is a bonafide WWE main-event superstar. Her husband, Andrade El Idolo, worked for the Stamford-based promotion between 2015 and 2021 before making his debut in All Elite Wrestling. He is currently inactive despite being signed to AEW.

The former WWE United States Champion had a remarkable run in NXT, with a notable five-star match against Johnny Gargano at the NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia event in 2018.

Regarded as the greatest match of all time according to some, the bout was also the first to receive Dave Meltzer's five-star rating for the developmental brand. Despite this, Andrade's main roster run was not very successful.

In an interview with Daily Mail UK's Alex McCarthy, Charlotte Flair shared her desire to manage her husband or work with him in mixed-tag action down the line.

"One day I think I will be able to get to switch it up. I'd love to be beside my husband managing him, or mixed tag. I think when the time is right, I will get to switch it up, but I think again having such a serious role and where my career has gone, I don't know if I could change it because I've had such an incredible one."

Charlotte further revealed that she wished she could go back and change aspects of her own performances with her current knowledge.

"If anything I wish I knew then what I knew now. I wish I could go back and re-do so many matches and storylines because I have so much depth in knowledge now that I didn't have because I started so late in the game, but now I'll have that down the road when maybe I do get to manage my husband," said Charlotte.

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo got married on May 27, 2022, after dating for over three years. A few months after they got hitched, Andrade teamed up with his father-in-law, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, in what was billed as the latter's last match at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Charlotte Flair on her upcoming title defense at WWE WrestleMania 39

In a role reversal from three years ago, Rhea Ripley won this year's Women's Royal Rumble and will challenge the champion, Charlotte Flair, in a bout that has the potential to main-event WrestleMania 39 Night One.

In the aforementioned interview, The Queen remarked that the story of her match against Rhea Ripley is one that can only happen organically, as there was no plan for a sequel when they wrestled for the first time in the Performance Center at WWE WrestleMania 36.

"Would Rhea and I have the opportunity to be going into a WrestleMania, I say headlining because she won the rumble, if the NXT hadn't happened? That’s what makes this even better because you see two girls that are both better than they were three years later, exponentially better" Charlotte continued. "Maybe we didn’t see the big picture or the full plan back then, but then I think this makes it even better. You can’t write this kind of story, it just happens organically. What’s meant to be is meant to be."

