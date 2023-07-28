AJ Lee once chose current WWE Superstar over CM Punk as her "best kisser"

During her WWE run, AJ Lee once named a former World Heavyweight Champion as a better kisser than CM Punk. The star in question is Dolph Ziggler.

The former Divas Champion has been a part of multiple romantic storylines during her time in the Stamford-based promotion. The wrestlers she had been involved with were John Cena, Kane, Bryan Danielson, Dolph Ziggler, and CM Punk (her real-life husband).

During an interview with WWE.com in 2013, AJ Lee shared her experience in the storylines mentioned above and named Dolph Ziggler as the best kisser of the lot.

“Clearly, the best kisser of all of them has to be Dolph,” said AJ, who also emphasized that Ziggler was more than just another fling, but the culmination of all her previous romantic misadventures. “I have experience in [judging kisses now]; it’s not something I had a year ago. I had my first kiss with Daniel Bryan, but clearly I just went up the ladder of kissing success. There’s no one I have more chemistry with than Dolph. He’s the best at everything. Everything." [H/T WWE.com]

AJ Lee claimed kissing 16-time WWE Champion John Cena was a 'little weird'

During the same interview, the 36-year-old star opened up about the time she made out with John Cena.

She claimed that it felt like locking lips with every action hero in the United States of America. AJ Lee also stated that it was a little weird, and she was not a big fan of the kiss.

“You know, kissing John Cena felt like kissing America and every action hero ever. It was awesome, but he’s just a little vanilla for my taste. I like ’em a little different, a little weird. Clearly.” [H/T WWE.com]

Lee also mentioned that she felt a bit nervous kissing him during her storyline involving CM Punk.

Would you like the former Divas Champion to return to the Stamford-based promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.

